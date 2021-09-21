NFL MVP Power Rankings: Big-name QBs climb following Week 2 - September 21st, 2021

After a Week 1 filled with wild performances, everything is starting to settle into place in the MVP Power Rankings. Previous MVP-winners are beginning to build their 2021 dossier and those short-lived superstars are beginning to drift away.

Five quarterbacks make up the MVP shortlist in Week 2. Given the importance of the position, that is how it will likely remain unless the level of play of a defensive playmaker or skill position star launches into orbit.

Here's the top five after Week 2:

2021-22 NFL MVP - Power Rankings after Week 2

#5 – Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford

Completion %: 69.6, Passing yards: 599, Yards per attempt: 10.7,

Passing TDs: 5, Interceptions: 1, Rushing yards: 7, Rushing TDs: 0.

Previous MVP Ranking: 1st (↓4)

Following a record-breaking debut, Matthew Stafford has taken a few steps back in Week 2. Stafford was top of the MVP rankings after Week 1 and the Los Angeles Rams quarterback did enough, on the road, in a clutch situation on Sunday to hold off the imposing threat of Las Vegas Raiders' signal-caller Derek Carr and take fifth place.

"They're not all going to be pretty," was Stafford's view of the gritty 27-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts were four points up with 14:12 remaining before Stafford logged his 30th career fourth-quarter comeback win to send his new team to 2-0. A composed late drive led to a 38-yard game-winning field goal with 2:32 on the clock, capping a 272-yard, two-touchdown game.

#4 – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Completion %: 76.1, passing yards: 680, yards per attempt: 10.1,

passing TDs: 6, interceptions: 1, rushing yards: 21, rushing TDs: 1.

Previous MVP Ranking: 4th (=)

Patrick Mahomes did not come out on the winning side on Sunday Night Football. Still, it's hard to blame the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback after his free-flowing offense put up 35 points – even though he described his first-ever interception in September as 'ugly.'

A desperate heave while taking a hit should not undermine the danger Mahomes creates while unfurling every throw imaginable. A 343-yard, three-touchdown game is becoming an average display for Mahomes, but it should not be treated that way. Ultimately, the Chiefs came up short and could not put points on the board in the fourth quarter, meaning Mahomes remains fourth in our MVP rankings.

#3 – Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Completion %: 66.1, Passing yards: 474, Yards per attempt: 8.5,

Passing TDs: 2, Interceptions: 2, Rushing yards: 193, Rushing TDs: 2.

Previous MVP Ranking: New entry (↑)

Traveling to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Chiefs, going toe-to-toe with their high-octane offense and claiming victory is no mean feat. Lamar Jackson did that and finally pulled off his first win over Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night in a 36-35 primetime epic.

After an up-and-down Week 1 loss to the Raiders, Jackson delivered a performance he will forever be remembered for. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback put on a clinic and became only the second player in history after Colin Kaepernick to record a game with 200 passing yards, 100 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

After delivering splash plays for 60 minutes with his arms and legs, Jackson single-handedly put the injury-hit Ravens on his shoulders. He carried them over the line with a clutch conversion on fourth down to record a famous triumph.

NFL @NFL

#2 – Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady

Completion %: 65.1, Passing yards: 655, Yards per attempt: 7.6,

Passing TDs: 9, Interceptions: 2, Rushing yards: 6, Rushing TDs: 0.

Previous NFL MVP Ranking: New entry (↑)

Tom Brady was missing from the Week 1 MVP rankings after two interceptions against the Dallas Cowboys proved enough to keep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB out of the top five. But the 44-year-old quarterback came roaring back in Week 2 to record a career-best start and firmly establish himself in the MVP running.

Five touchdowns in a near-perfect display against the Atlanta Falcons made it nine for Brady through two weeks, the most he's managed after two games of an NFL season. Brady's job is to score points and the Buccaneers are the NFL's top point-scorers in 2021. They are now on a historic run of nine straight games with 30 points or more and Brady is playing the best football of his career.

#1 – Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray

Completion %: 73.5, Passing yards: 689, Yards per attempt: 10.1,

Passing TDs: 7, Interceptions: 3, Rushing yards: 51, Rushing TDs: 2.

Previous NFL MVP Ranking: 2nd (↑1)

This MVP debate after two weeks essentially comes down to whether you prefer technical finesse or mind-blowing flashy plays. Nobody in the NFL can touch Kyler Murray in the latter category so far this season. The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is also putting up fiercely competitive passing numbers in the former.

Murray has inspired the Cardinals to a pair of wins to take a share of the lead in an ultra-competitive NFC West, and the 24-year-old did so in jaw-dropping fashion. Once again, he was at his electric best in the rollercoaster 34-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings. Still, this time blotted his record with two interceptions among his 400 yards, three passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

But regardless of whether Murray is attacking with his legs or his arm, the dual-threat livewire has so far proved unstoppable for defenses this NFL season. Murray has scored 72 points in two games and his highlight reel of wow plays only aids his MVP bid. When Murray starts scrambling, NFL defenses start panicking.

