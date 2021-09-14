NFL MVP Rankings 2021: 4 QBs and a dominant pass rusher lead the way after Week 1

It seems we will have a new MVP in 2021 after the reigning champion, Aaron Rodgers, had one of the worst games of his career in the Green Bay Packers' blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Yes, we only have one week in the books, but we are charting the progress of MVP candidates throughout this NFL season. Follow along and track which NFL stars climb the charts in our week-by-week MVP rankings.

Which 5 players are leading the MVP race after Week 1?

#5 – Dak Prescott, quarterback, Dallas Cowboys

Completions: 42/58, passing yards: 403, touchdowns: 3, interceptions: 1, rushing yards: 13, rushing touchdowns: 0

Dak Prescott may have been forced to watch Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrate the win in Thursday night's opener, but the Dallas Cowboys signal-caller made sure the reigning Super Bowl champions were pushed all the way.

Prescott made countless big-money throws to already justify his mega-bucks contract. He passed for 403 yards, three touchdowns and a pick against one of the league's best defenses, showing no signs of rust having not taken the field in an injury-hit 12 months. Expect Prescott to stick around in these MVP rankings.

RT if you always believed in Dak Prescott



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/j6cdCYS77R — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) September 10, 2021

#4 – Patrick Mahomes, quarterback, Kansas City Chiefs

Completions: 27/36, passing yards: 337, touchdowns: 3, interceptions: 0, rushing yards: 18, rushing touchdowns: 1

The Browns defense put Patrick Mahomes under duress, and Cleveland's offense managed to shorten the game, but from only eight drives, the Kansas City Chiefs QB still posted 337 yards and three touchdowns, completing 27 of 36 passes.

It took a while for the Chiefs to get moving behind a newly-assembled offensive line, but Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce made massive plays when Mahomes got hot. Down nine points in the fourth quarter, Mahomes rolled right and unfurled a 75-yard bomb to Hill to kickstart the come-from-behind win with the play of the day. It feels like the only way is up for Mahomes in these MVP rankings.

Patrick Mahomes in the month of September:



11-0, 35 TD, 0 INT



He's thrown for 300 yards and 3 TD in 9 of those 11 September games. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/lRwGqiMl6W — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) September 13, 2021

#3 – Kyler Murray, quarterback, Arizona Cardinals

Completions: 21/32, passing yards: 231, touchdowns: 4, interceptions: 1, rushing yards: 20, rushing touchdowns: 1

There were moments in Tennessee where Kyler Murray was unstoppable, recording five touchdowns, four passing and one with his legs. The third-year quarterback was a nightmare to defend as the Arizona Cardinals raced out to a huge lead against the Titans in the Music City.

This was not the perfect MVP game, with Murray completing 21 off 32 passes, for 289 yards, four TDs and an interception. But he was electric with his arm and his feet, with one insane scramble and touchdown throw to DeAndre Hopkins and another mind-blowing 55-yard fade-away TD pass across his body to Christian Kirk. Murray's trickery earned himself an MVP mention.

#2 – Chandler Jones, edge rusher, Arizona Cardinals

Tackles: 6.0, sacks: 5.0, QB hits: 6.0, forced fumbles: 2

Talk about a game-plan wrecker. Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones showed zero mercy to the Tennessee Titans’ offensive line, feasting with three sacks in the first quarter. Jones finished with six tackles – four of them for loss, six QB hits, *FIVE* sacks, and two forced fumbles that turned into 14 points.

Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan must have been dizzy by the amount of times he was spun around in this big upset win by the Cards. It's rare to see a three-time Pro Bowl lineman so humbled he had to own it on social media. It would take an enormous season for Jones to end up MVP, but there could be no better start.

Got my ass kicked today, no way around that. I let the team and the fans down. Thank you @chanjones55 for exposing me. It will only force me to get better. — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) September 12, 2021

#1 – Matthew Stafford, quarterback, Los Angeles Rams

Completions: 20/26, passing yards: 321, touchdowns: 3, interceptions: 0

Yes, the signs are early, but the Matthew Stafford-Sean McVay combination already looks like a Tinseltown marriage made in heaven, and the new Los Angeles Rams quarterback tops Week 1 of the MVP rankings.

Stafford has flashed his talent in years past, but now with McVay's creative mind guiding the way, the former Lions QB made a statement in the MVP race. He showed veteran poise in the pocket against a nasty Chicago Bears pass rush, and went eight of eight in play action, delivering with accuracy to complete 20 of 26 passes for 321 yards, three touchdowns and a perfect passer rating.

Matthew Stafford is the first player in @NFL history to win his team debut while passing for 300 yards, 3 TD and 0 INT as the @RamsNFL beat the @ChicagoBears 🎯



He never recorded a 150+ QBR in Detroit but had a 156 last night.



Sign of things to come? 👀 pic.twitter.com/KRvZT9ZDNM — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) September 13, 2021

