Myles Garrett injury update: Latest on Browns DE for Week 12 Fantasy Football

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is one of the best players in the NFL and arguably a favorite for this year's Defensive Player of the Year Award. The former first-overall pick has been remarkable this season, amassing 13 sacks and helping the Browns to playoff contention for the season.

However, during his team's Week 12 loss against the Denver Broncos, Garrett felt his shoulder pop. This injury is the latest in a string of unfortunate injuries for the Browns in 2023.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Myles Garrett Injury Update

According to multiple reports, Myles Garrett felt something pop in his left shoulder during the Denver game. According to the perennial Pro Bowler,

Be an NFL GM, make draft decisions, and experience the thrill with our NFL Mock Draft Simulator

"I am not going to come out unless it's falling off. I want to win just as much as the rest of these guys, and I am giving them every ounce I've got; I don't care how I am feeling," Garrett said.

Following the game, Garrett left the stadium with his shoulder in a sling, as the Browns decided to have an MRI the next day on the affected shoulder.

Expand Tweet

What happened to Myles Garrett?

While it is unclear what snap caused the shoulder injury, it's clear that Garrett was in discomfort after the Week 12 loss to the Denver Broncos. Garrett hounded down Russell Wilson throughout the game, and he can leave with his head held high following the loss.

Garrett's injury is just the latest in a slew of injuries in the Browns' season. The franchise has lost Deshaun Watson, Nick Chubb, Jack Conklin, Jakeem Grant, and Rodney McLeod for the rest of the year due to injury.

Star players like Amari Cooper and Jedrick Wills are also battling with serious injuries. Garret's injury, on the other hand, may be the most devastating to the Browns' postseason prospects.

Expand Tweet

When will Myles Garrett return?

Myles Garrett is set to undergo an MRI scan after the Browns fly to Los Angeles for their Week 13 matchup against the Rams. This scan will give a clearer picture of the extent of damage to his shoulder.

However, doctors have begun speculating about the potential time that the elite pass rusher might miss. An AC sprain, dislocated shoulder, fractured clavicle, fractured humerus, or a torn pec are all possibilities. These injuries could be minor or severe enough to end the season. Fans of the Cleveland Browns will be hoping for the former.