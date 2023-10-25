Myles Garrett investments: A look into Browns star's decision to become Cleveland Cavaliers minority owner

Defensive end Myles Garrett has already established himself as a top asset for the Cleveland Browns. The star is now digging his roots even deeper into the Northeast Ohio community with a different pro sports franchise.

On Wednesday, NBA Insider Shams Charania revealed that Garrett has purchased a minority stake in the Cleveland Cavaliers and will also serve as an official brand ambassador for the franchise.

In a statement, Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said:

“As a leader on and off the field, Myles has become a Cleveland icon and shares in our organization’s commitment to being a transformative force for good across the region."

"We are honored to welcome this long-time friend of the team as our new partner and investor. Myles’ passion and commitment to the city he loves will allow us to reach new communities and continue to build the successful future of this franchise.”

Garrett has shown his affinity for basketball in the recent past. He even flaunted his wild dunking skills while hanging out with the Cavaliers squad at Summer League during the offseason.

Moreover, Garett has been building his financial portfolio. Earlier this year, he reportedly made investments in a Major League Pickleball team Texas Ranchers.

Myles Garrett net worth: How much is the Cleveland Browns DE worth in 2023?

As per reports, Myles Garrett has a net worth of around $12 million in 2023. The Cleveland Browns defensive end has made a small fortune through his NFL career. His net worth is also boosted through his endorsement deals with Reebok and Pepsi among other brands.

Per Spotrac figures, Garrett signed a five-year, $125 million extension with the Browns before the 2020 season. The deal included a $21,000,000 signing bonus, with $100,000,000 in guaranteed money.

Cleveland selected Garrett as the No.1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He currently holds the franchise record for the most sacks in the league at 82.

Garrett has become one of the most important players on the Browns' roster. He is currently in his seventh season with the team and has earned four Pro Bowl honors and two All-Pro honors so far.