Myles Garrett issued citation for “failure to control vehicle” after Browns star was hospitalized following car crash

On Monday afternoon, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett crashed his car, resulting in a few non-life threatening injuries. To add salt to his literal and figurative wounds, the Ohio State Highway Patrol issued him a citation as a result of the crash.

According to Mike Florio with ProFootballTalk, the citation notes that "unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appeared to be a contributing circumstance to the crash." The incident saw Garrett’s Porsche flip over before coming to a stop.

This is unfortunately not the first time the defender has struggled with traffic laws. It was reported prior to this citation that the Defensive Player of the Year hopeful had received six speeding-related tickets in the Cleveland area since 2017, when he was drafted.

Garrett suffered minor injuries, including lacerations and injuries to his shoulder and biceps. He was briefly in the hospital following the accident but has since been discharged.

Is Myles Garrett going to play on Sunday?

All reports indicate that the Browns defensive end will suit up on Sunday when the Browns take on the Atlanta Falcons. His injuries appear to be minor and the team expects him to be able to practice fully on Thursday, lining him up for full action on Sunday.

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns nter caption

That's good news for a Cleveland team that finds itself atop the AFC North, despite not having their starting quarterback. They are 2-1 and looking to continue their winning ways as they await Deshaun Watson's return in several weeks time.

It's also good news for the defender himself. Naturally, he wants to play and help his team win games, but there's also a good chance he can win the Defensive Player of the Year award. He's been a contender for multiple years and is expected to compete for the award this year.

With T.J. Watt (the reigning Defensive Player of the Year) sidelined for a while, it opens up opportunities for others. Missing a game due to a car crash would be harmful to Garrett's chances. However, it doesn't appear at this time that the star defender will miss any time, which is fortunate considering how bad the crash was.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far