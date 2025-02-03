Myles Garrett landing spots: Top 4 best fits for 4x All-Pro defensive star

Cleveland Browns star defensive end and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett has requested a trade. This was rumored for a while and general manager Andrew Berry had already said last week that he would not do the trade for two first-round picks.

Myles Garrett had a dominating 2024 season, finishing with 47 total tackles (40 solo, seven assisted) with 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection and 11.5 stuffs. He still has two years remaining on his current contract, so let's discuss some of the best fits for Garrett.

Myles Garrett top landing spots

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills were first in turnover difference last season with 24. The team will have its entire starting defensive line coming back next season. However, the backup defensive linemen are either rookies this season or unrestricted free agents.

The Bills need to get talent to try to close the gap between themselves and the Kansas City Chiefs and this may be able to get them over the hump. It's not every day that a four-time All-Pro becomes available in a trade that can destroy a game plan. Pairing him with this defensive line could do wonders for Buffalo in 2025.

Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have a new defensive coordinator in Dennis Allen and a 4-3 defensive scheme. Having Montez Sweat and Myles Garrett would be exciting for first-year coach Ben Johnson, and that could be a great sign for a team that needs its defense to step up more in 2025.

Chicago getting more pressure in the trenches would help the team in the playoff picture.

Detroit Lions

After seeing a significant number of defensive players wind up on Injured Reserve toward the end of the season, the Detroit Lions have the opportunity to build a dominating defensive line. With Marcus Davenport being an unrestricted free agent, pairing Myles Garrett with Aidan Hutchinson could be incredibly effective.

With coach Dan Campbell losing his defensive coordinator in Aaron Glenn, getting an elite talent would help the new defensive coordinator adjust to their role.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have some veteran defensive linemen, but their contracts are expiring. Khalil Mack is a free agent, and Joey Bosa and Bud Dupree will become free agents after the 2025 season. This gives coach Harbaugh another dominant pass-rusher to bolster in arguably the toughest division of quarterbacks.

The Chargers run a 3-4 defensive scheme, and with starting defensive end Morgan Fox becoming a free agent, this could be a chance for the defense to get even scarier, something that Harbaugh built with the Michigan Wolverines.

