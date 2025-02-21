Myles Garrett to Lions: Exploring potential trade package for Browns' star

The Detroit Lions' 2024 season ended in playoff disappointment, despite a franchise-best 15-2 record. An injury-struck defense couldn't hold off the Washington Commanders in their playoff opener, with star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson's broken leg proving a particularly important loss over the course of the season.

Ad

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett reportedly asked for a trade because he wanted to play for a Super Bowl contender, which comes on the back of a 3-14 season. With the Browns set for a rebuild, this could be the time for Detroit to add another top pass rusher to complement Hutchinson.

ESPN's Dan Graziano broke the news on Friday that the NFL salary cap is going up for 2025 to between $277.5 and $281.5 million. This is an increase of between $22.1 million and $26.1 million from 2024, which would allow Detroit room to make a big-time acquisition.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to Spotrac, the Lions currently possess the 11th most cap space available ($48.4 million) this offseason. This financial ammunition could make a Myles Garrett trade feasible.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

What a Lions-Browns Myles Garrett trade might cost

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Several analysts have begun crafting potential trades. Jeff Risdon of Lions Wire proposed a package in his "Mock Offseason 2.0" published on Thursday. His hypothetical deal sends Detroit's 2025 first-round pick (28th overall), a 2025 third-rounder (101st overall), 2026 first and third-round selections, plus defensive tackle Brodric Martin to Cleveland.

Ad

The return package would bring Garrett to Detroit along with a 2025 fifth-round pick (165th overall) and Cleveland's 2026 second-round selection. Risdon also projects Detroit would immediately extend Myles Garrett with a four-year, $144.5 million contract ($36.13 million annually) including $94 million guaranteed.

While that price may feel steep, NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes the move warrants serious consideration. During a Friday conference call reported by Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Jeremiah advocated aggressively pursuing Myles Garrett:

Ad

"I'd be willing to be pretty aggressive, I think, if I were Brad Holmes on that front knowing that, that could bring a parade to my city," Jeremiah said. "I would be aggressive and do whatever I had to do and try and make something like that happen."

Since Hutchinson entered the league in 2022, he and Garrett have combined for 72.5 sacks. Myles Garrett alone accumulated 44.0 sacks during that span, with the Browns star racking up 14.0 sacks, 56 quarterback hurries, and 83 total pressures in 2024 alone.

Ad

Myles Garrett earned a 92.8 pass-rush grade and a 92.3 overall mark from Pro Football Focus last season - both second-best among all qualified edge defenders. His seven consecutive double-digit sack seasons and 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award further validate his elite status.

Hutchinson himself told the Free Press at the Super Bowl that he thinks it's "very unlikely" Detroit trades for Myles Garrett. Jeremiah similarly expressed skepticism about Cleveland's willingness to move their superstar.

Ad

"Everything in talking to people around the league, the expectation is, 'Nah, they're not going to move him, he's not going to go anywhere,'" Jeremiah said.

The future finances are also a potential stumbling block. Garrett is under contract through 2026 ($19.7 million in 2025 & $20 million in 2026), but will be seeking a new deal. Meanwhile, other huge names like Hutchinson, the Raiders' Maxx Crosby, Cowboys' Micah Parsons, and Bengals' Trey Hendrickson are all potentially seeking new contracts worth $35+ million annually.

The investment could strain Detroit's cap position and it will be interesting to see if they do decide to go in heavy for another top pass rusher, especially at the additional cost of early draft capital. The question of whether to go all in and worry about the future later is a relevant one for Detroit, as their Super Bowl window is wide open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.