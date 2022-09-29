Browns star Myles Garrett had history of speeding violations prior to nasty car crash

Earlier this week, on September 26, 2022, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash while leaving the team facility.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Garrett crashed his car while trying to avoid an animal on the road, losing control of the vehicle. Police didn't suspect the involvement of drugs or alcohol in the situation. Garrett suffered a minor bicep and shoulder injury.

While the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the current situation, it has come to light that Garrett has been stopped for speeding at least six times since joining the team in 2017.

NFL Rumors @nflrums #Browns Myles Garrett, who flipped his Porsche this week, has a history of unsafe driving, including two tickets in the Cleveland area for driving over 100 mph, per Pro Football Talk #Browns Myles Garrett, who flipped his Porsche this week, has a history of unsafe driving, including two tickets in the Cleveland area for driving over 100 mph, per Pro Football Talk

Garrett was pulled over by North Olmsted police in 2018 for having a tail-light out and for speeding. He was also pulled over in Delaware County by state troopers but the charges got dropped as he agreed to pay $150 and attend a class for traffic safety.

In 2019, a state trooper pulled over Garrett for driving 91 mph in a 60-mph zone of I-71 near Fulton Road in Cleveland.

Another incident occurred over a year prior to last year's incident. Akron Municipal Court records show that Garrett was driving 100 mph in a 65 mph speed zone in Interstate 77, in May 2020. He was also charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and violating a turn signal.

On Sept. 24-25, 2021, on Interstate 71 in Medina County, Garrett was pulled over twice in a 24-hour span for speeding. He was hauled for driving at 120 mph and a second time for speeding at 105 mph.

Clevleand Brown's Myles Garrett's status for Week 4 is uncertain

Myles Garrett

Garrett's agent, Nicole Lynn, told Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot that the star defensive end hasn't sustained any life-threatening injuries.

"While we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive. The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital.”

The Browns announced that Myles Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain, biceps strain, and minor lacerations from Monday’s car accident. They are yet to rule him out from their game vs. the Falcons and will monitor his situation throughout the week.

