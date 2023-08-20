Myles Jack career earnings: How much did former Jaguars LB earn in his 7-year football career?

Myles Jack has officially called it a career. After seven seasons in the NFL, most with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the linebacker has officially hung up his cleats before the start of the regular season.

The linebacker is perhaps most known for recovering a fumble in the 2018 AFC Championship Game. He returned it for a game-changing touchdown, but was ruled down. Many fans to this day maintain that he wasn't. That may be his defininf moment, but it's far from everything he did.

Jack was an excellent linebacker for the Jaguars, earning $50,888,841 over his career. His most lucrative deal was a four-year, $57 million deal signed with the Jaguars in 2019.

He played one season for the Pittsburgh Steelers and earned $8 million over one season, though his contract was for two. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles for one season and just over $1 million, but he's now retired and not on that contract.

Myles Jack calling it a career

Myles Jack reportedly considered a career change this offseason. He was leaning towards learning to become a plumber or electrician, spending time in trade school. Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, a friend of Jack's, convinced him otherwise.

He decided to try and play with a real contender, thus signing with the defending NFC champions. He said via ESPN:

“That’s just how life goes. One week you’re on the couch playing Call of Duty, the next week you’re playing with the [NFC] champions."

Myles Jack retired

The Eagles were thrilled to sign him. Their defensive coordinator Sean Desai said:

"Obviously for a while, we've studied his tape coming out of college and evaluated him there, watched him play his time in Jacksonville and Pittsburgh and then got to visit with him when he came and worked out. We felt good. ... We're fortunate that he's part of us right now."

Now, Jack is walking away with a career earning of over $50 million and a net worth of about $5 million.

