"Yeah I wouldn't even be mad about that one" - NFL fans take sly dig at Deshaun Watson as Garoppolo trade rumors to Browns intensify

Deshaun Watson has been in the spotlight all season, culminating in a six-game suspension following his disciplinary hearing in June. The NFL has decided to appeal the ruling. Should the suspension be longer than six games following this appeal, many wonder if the Cleveland Browns will make a trade before the start of the 2022 season. One name that is rumored to be a replacement for Watson is Jimmy Garoppolo.

NFL fans took to Reddit to share their thoughts on the San Francisco 49ers quarterback replacing the Cleveland quarterback. Many fans are citing Garoppolo's connections to a certain type of woman and how it differs from that of the Browns quarterback:

One fan shared a story about the San Francisco quarterback, meeting him at a bar in California:

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns would consider a trade for the 49ers quarterback should Watson get a suspension of more than six games. Last season for San Francisco, Garoppolo threw for 3,810 yards with 20 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 15 games.

The 30-year-old was recently cleared to resume practice without any constraints after being out of play due to surgery on his sprained shoulder. He suffered a shoulder injury versus the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round last season.

Garoppolo has spent the last five seasons with the 49ers after starting his career as the backup to Tom Brady with the New England Patriots for three seasons. He led San Francisco to a Super Bowl appearance in the 2019 season. Will the Browns make the move for the two-time Super Bowl-winning signal-caller?

Should the Browns move for Garoppolo if Watson is out indefinitely?

For the Browns, one issue that doesn't hinder the decision to make the move for Garoppolo or not is that of cap space. The Browns have $48.9 million in available cap space, according to Over the Cap, the most of any team in the NFL. The 49ers quarterback is owed a $24.2 million base salary in 2022.

However, the team signed Watson to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract back in March this offseason.

For Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry, if Watson is out for the 2022 season, do you want to make the move for Garoppolo or do you want to stick with Jacoby Brissett? Brissett has proven to be a capable starter in the league, but does Berry see Garoppolo as an upgrade over Brissett?

We'll see what the Browns will do, especially if their $230 million franchise quarterback is out indefinitely following the NFL's appeal.

