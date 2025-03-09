Jahmyr Gibbs drops 1-word verdict on Alex Pereira losing to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Jahmyr Gibbs was in attendance at UFC 313 in Las Vegas. The Detroit Lions running back and Odell Beckham Jr. were among the NFL players spotted at the event.

Like many others, Gibbs wasn't particularly pleased with the outcome of the main event between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev.

Gibbs wrote "trash" in a story on his Instagram account while reacting to Ankalaev defeating Pereira by unanimous decision.

Jahmyr Gibbs reacts to Alex Pereira’s loss to Magomed Ankalaev

Currently, Pereira is arguably the biggest superstar in the UFC and is a fan favorite. Many thought the fight's decision was slightly controversial, as Ankalaev didn't do any significant damage to Pereira and failed to record a single takedown.

Gibbs was in attendance to see the fight, and based on his reaction, he wasn't pleased with it. Pereira and Ankalaev are expected to have a rematch soon, and it will be interesting to see who will come out on top.

Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions were unlucky last season

Jahmyr Gibbs: Tennessee Titans v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

Gibbs and the Lions finished with a record of 15-2 last season and were the first seed in the NFC. However, injuries to multiple key players on defense ultimately proved too hard to overcome for them.

Detroit lost 45-31 to the Washington Commanders in the NFC Divisional Round and, once again, fell short of their goal to win the Super Bowl. Gibbs had a phenomenal season as he rushed for 1,412 yards and 16 touchdowns in 17 games while also recording 52 receptions for 517 yards and four touchdowns.

In the loss against the Commanders, the 22-year-old running back had 14 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns, along with six receptions for 70 yards.

Unfortunately, the Lions' defense failed to stop Jayden Daniels and Co. It resulted in Jared Goff trying to overdo things, and the Lions quarterback ended up throwing three interceptions in the game.

Detroit still has one of the best rosters in the league and will be a Super Bowl contender next season. Hopefully, their players will be able to stay healthy this time around.

