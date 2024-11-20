Najee Harris or Chuba Hubbard or Jonathan Taylor: Who should I start in Week 12 Fantasy Football?

Najee Harris, Chuba Hubbard, and Jonathan Taylor are all notable running backs for Fantasy Football this year. However, unless you are willing to surrender your flex position and both running back slots to these three players, decisions must be made. Luckily for you, here is an in-depth look at all three players with a recommendation for your specific situation.

Is Najee Harris a good pick in Fantasy Football Week 12?

Najee Harris at Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Najee Harris has been consistently productive since mid-October. However, he did see a slight return to earth against the Baltimore Ravens. Expect another somewhat sluggish day for Harris.

Trending

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer projects 12.9 points of production against the Cleveland Browns in what is perennially a bruising affair between two fierce rivals. He's flex-worthy this week.

Is Chuba Hubbard a good pick in Fantasy Football Week 12?

Chuba Hubbard at NFL in Munich: Carolina Panthers - New York Giants - Source: Getty

Chuba Hubbard proved that he could pop off in Germany, but can he explode in the United States as well? The running back demonstrated an ability to take over a game that scripts in his favor. However, with the Panthers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs this week, Hubbard's second-half opportunities could be limited.

Still, expect a productive, run-heavy day as the Panthers aim to keep Patrick Mahomes off of the field as much as possible. Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer projects 14.9 points for Hubbard. He is start-worthy based on these estimates.

Is Jonathan Taylor a good pick in Fantasy Football Week 12?

Jonathan Taylor at Indianapolis Colts v New York Jets - Source: Getty

Jonathan Taylor hasn't been in the spotlight since he went off in 2021, but on a week-to-week basis, he finds himself competitive in 2024. Taylor faces the Detroit Lions this week, helping to create what could be the shortest game of the season in terms of real time with both teams featuring explosive running games.

Expect a booming day for Taylor as the running back is projected to earn 17.5 points by Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer.

Najee Harris, Chuba Hubbard or Jonathan Taylor: Who should I start?

E Jonathan Taylor gets the nod for Week 12

Najee Harris, Chuba Hubbard, and Jonathan Taylor all present solid name-brand value. However, a deeper look reveals that Taylor is the best play this week. Taylor is projected to earn 17.5 points against the Detroit Lions, which amounts to either three touchdowns with only a handful of yardage or, more likely, a couple of touchdowns and about 50 yards on the ground.

Either way, Taylor is a strong RB2 or perhaps even an RB1, depending on how one's roster is constructed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.