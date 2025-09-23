Najee Harris contract: How much money will Chargers RB miss out on after suffering season-ending Achilles injury?

Najee Harris received awful news on Monday. The Los Angeles Chargers running back, who signed a one-year contract with the team during the offseason, was confirmed to have suffered a season-ending Achilles injury that will require surgery. His season is over.
It was not a great season for the running back. Just before training camp, he suffered an eye injury from fireworks that affected his preparation. He was able to recover without major after-effects, but his time with the team on the field was affected. Now, he won't be able to help until the 2026 season.
The career of Najee Harris is not trending upwards at the moment. The former first-round pick was not re-signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his one-year, prove-it deal with the Chargers ended after just three games. His injury will also be a problem for his future.
Najee Harris to miss on incentives following season-ending Achilles injury
The running back signed a one-year deal with the Chargers, and in theory, his injury doesn't change much. He had a fully guaranteed deal worth $5.25 million that will be on his account no matter what happens. Most of the money was included as a signing bonus.
However, he won't have the opportunity to earn extra millions. He had incentives to earn extra payments based on his season. Had he reached the mark of 1,050 rushing yards, he would earn an extra $500k; surpassing the 1,450 yards would turn into an extra $4 million for him.
None of these marks will be reached now.
2025 season stats for Najee Harris
He ended the 2025 season with just 61 yards on 15 attempts. He also added 25 receiving yards in three catches.
He was not the starter in any game before his injury. The Chargers spent a first-round pick on running back Omarion Hampton during the 2025 draft, and he earned the bulk of carries during the first three weeks of the season.
In all four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the running back was able to cross the 1,000-yard mark. He has scored 28 touchdowns in his career so far.
