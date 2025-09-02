Najee Harris fantasy football injury update: Will Chargers RB be available for Week 1 game vs. Chiefs in Brazil?

Najee Harris has been the talk of the town for the LA Chargers heading into their Week 1 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sao Paolo, Brazil. The running back signed with the Chargers this offseason, but there were some concerns around whether he would play in the season-opener due to an eye injury that he suffered during a fireworks mishap over the Fourth of July holiday.

Since many fantasy football fans are also eager to pick Harris, they want to know if the RB will be active for the clash against Kansas City on Friday.

Najee Harris injury update for Week 1 vs. Chiefs

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers RB Najee Harris - Source: Imagn

As things stand Najee Harris is questionable to face the Chiefs on Friday. However, the good news is that the running back returned to practice on Monday, after being cleared for his first contact practice.

Harris also said he is ramping up his preparation to play in Week 1.

"I'm ramping up to it," Harris said on Monday, via the Chargers' website. "Every day I've practiced -- this is my fifth day at practice -- just trying to get in that football shape. I'm feeling good, though. We'll just see where it leads."

Fantasy football managers who want to pick Harris should wait for his status to turn active before deciding to draft him for Week 1.

Harris, who played four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, declined to comment on what caused his eye injury this offseason. However, he is now focused on his recovery.

"It's a humbling experience," Harris said. "I'm still going through it in a way. Just that whole situation shows how things can change with a snap of a finger. ... It's a blessing every day that we wake up, and I'm just happy that everybody is safe."

During his four years with the Steelers, Harris recorded 4,312 yards and 28 touchdowns on 1,097 carries. He also posted 1,149 yards and six TDs on 180 receptions across 68 regular season games.

It will be interestng to see how the Chargers manage Harris' workload in the upcoming season.

