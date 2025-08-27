Najee Harris Fantasy Outlook 2025: Should you draft Chargers RB this year?

After spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, running back Najee Harris is now a member of the Los Angeles Chargers. This offseason, Harris signed a one year deal with the California franchise worth up to $9.25 million.

Ad

In fantasy football, Harris started off his career as one of the best running backs available. However, his production has dropped off exponentially in recent years, something that is quite concerning heading into the 2025 season. After finishes as the RB3 and the RB14 in his first two years, Harris has finished as the RB23 and the RB20 since then.

Prior to the 2025 NFL Draft, Harris was expected to lead the Chargers backfield this year. However, the club selected superstar running back prospect Omarion Hampton in the first round, something that has unquestionably put Harris' starting role in major jeopardy.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fantasy Pros is currently projecting Harris as the RB44 and the No. 134 overall player available this year. Meanwhile, Hampton is being ranked as the RB15 and the No. 43 overall player available. As a result, it is evident that many are expecting Hampton lead the backfield in 2025.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Najee Harris 2025 fantasy football outlook

Harris is a powerful running back who still has the talent to lead an NFL backfield. However, it appears as though the Chargers are set on their 2025 first round pick leading the position in 2025. Furthermore, Harris suffered an injury in a firework accident on July 4 this year, something that has impacted his ability to practice and participate in team events this offseason.

While Harris will still get opportunities, his fantasy football value should be adjusted to the expected backup role that he will likely be in. Due to the presence of Hampton, his offseason injury, and his backup role on the offense, Harris should be viewed in the RB4/5 ranks this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.