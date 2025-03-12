Najee Harris Fantasy Outlook: Projecting how ex-Steelers star could perform under Jim Harbaugh for Chargers

Running back Najee Harris has made the decision to sign with the Los Angeles Chargers during the 2025 NFL Free Agency period. The team is going to be looking to get some more weapons and coming from the Pittsburgh Steelers, this should be an interesting season.

Let's take a closer look into what this means for his fantasy football value with coach Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers this season.

Najee Harris Fantasy Outlook for the 2025 season

Najee Harris is not expected to be one of the top running backs in the NFL as he finished the 2024 season with 263 rushing attempts for 1,043 yards (4.0 yards per carry) with six rushing touchdowns as well as 36 receptions on 48 targets for 283 yards (7.9 yards per catch) but did not find the end zone.

Najee Harris is going to be the main running back in the Los Angeles Chargers and could be a solid later-round running back in both season-long and dynasty fantasy football leagues. Expect him to be sitting around the 20th overall running back this season.

Is Najee Harris a good fantasy pick this year?

Najee Harris has been an exciting running back who has shown to be able to be involved in the passing game as well. Justin Herbert had J.K. Dobbins as the leading running back in 2024 and had 38 targets for him, so Herbert is going to be able to pass to Najee Harris around 50 times.

Harris also is running behind a better offensive line with the Los Angeles Chargers building the offensive line throughout the last few seasons, including having Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt at the two tackle positions. The Chargers offense had 463 rushing attempts last season while the team attempted 510 passes, meaning 47.6 percent of the offensive plays were rushes.

Harris is still young as he is 27 years old and can be a bell cow running back as his 263 rushing attempts in 2024 were seventh in the National Football League. In a Jim Harbaugh offense, the running back position is significant and his contract being a one-year deal, Harris will look for a solid season to parlay it into either a contract extension or a big contract when the next offseason rolls around.

In dynasty, this is one of the best landing spots he could have chosen for the reasons given so do not be afraid to trade for Najee Harris if he is not on your roster.

