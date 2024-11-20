Najee Harris injury status: Latest on Steelers RB for Week 12 Fantasy Football

Najee Harris and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) are having a sensational 2024 season. They go into their Thursday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns (2-8 AFC North) with a five-game winning streak.

Before the TNF game, let's look at Harris's injury status.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Najee Harris' injury status

Najee Harris fully participated in Tuesday's practice session, per Fantasy Pros. The Alabama Crimson Tide product did not participate in Monday's session due to embarking on a veteran's rest day.

He has since returned to training and is in prime position to play against the Cleveland Browns in Week 12. Harris doesn't have a designation in the lead-up to the TNF showdown.

Conversely, some Steelers stars could miss Thursday's game. These players did not participate in Tuesday's training session due to various injuries. The players are linebacker Alex Highsmith (ankle), guard Isaac Seumalo (rest), and defensive tackles Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi (both rest).

Expand Tweet

How has Najee Harris performed this season?

Harris is having a typically impressive 2024 season, and the RB is currently the lead rusher on one of the league's surprise packages. He has compiled a stat line of 175 carries, 708 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. Harris ranks sixth in the league in carries and 11th in rushing yards.

Najee Harris has led the Steelers in rushing in eight out of their ten games, and he is on track to earn his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season. If Harris continues at this pace, he will undoubtedly beat his career high of 1,200 rushing yards, which he set as a rookie in 2021.

Pittsburgh Steelers come into their Thursday Night Football game as one of the most in-form teams in the NFL. They're fresh off a statement 18-16 win over the high-flying Baltimore Ravens (7-4 AFC North) on Saturday and will fancy their chances against a streaky Cleveland Browns side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.