Najee Harris or Kareem Hunt Week 3 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for RBs explored

Najee Harris and Kareem Hunt are sworn enemies on the gridiron as members of the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. While they both share your fantasy football roster, both are competing to win you over for Week 3. However, with only one spot to give, the choice can be difficult. If you find yourself in this situation, fret not.
Here's a look at both Harris and Hunt, as well as a recommendation as to which player you should start.
Is Najee Harris a good fantasy pick in Week 3?
Najee Harris saw his carries increase from one carry in Week 1 to eight carries in Week 2. This might appear to indicate he's in line for even more carries and scoring opportunities this week, but there's one big wrench in that projection. The Los Angeles Chargers face the Denver Broncos, a team that was top-three in rushing defense a season ago.
According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, Harris is in line for 8.5 points in Week 3 with 39.2 yards and a 30% chance at a touchdown. Harris is also set to do some work via receptions, totaling 1.6 carries for 10.4 yards and a 10% chance at a receiving touchdown. He's start-worthy, but only as a low-end flex.
Is Kareem Hunt a good fantasy pick in Week 3?
Kareem Hunt helped managers quite a bit as a mid-season waiver wire pickup in 2024, but will he help in Week 3 of 2025? Yes, but most likely not as much with Isiah Pacheco holding the starting role.
Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool has projected Hunt to earn 9.1 points against the New York Giants this week, which is certainly usable as a flex. He's expected to earn 35.5 yards with a 40% chance at a touchdown on the ground. Hunt is also projected to earn some yards by catching the ball with 1.7 receptions expected for 11.9 yards.
Should I start Najee Harris or Kareem Hunt in Week 3 fantasy football?
Both backup running backs have a greater than average case to start in Week 3. Najee Harris has seen his carries increase between Week 1 and Week 2, while Kareem Hunt earned nearly double the yards per carry compared to Isiah Pacheco in Week 2. Out of the two, Hunt receives the nod, although it is close.
Harris is projected to earn 0.6 points fewer than Hunt, so going with your fan favorite player would not be the most costly choice. That said, if you're looking to pull out every last stop, Hunt is worth starting as a flex as the case is clearer to switch the depth chart mid-game if Hunt outperforms Pacheco again with the Kansas City Chiefs staring 0-3 in the face.
