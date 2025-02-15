Najee Harris landing spots: Top 4 teams that should pursue Steelers RB in free agency

Najee Harris could very soon be facing a different situation than he has known his entire professional life. The Steelers running back has been a mainstay for the team, but they might let him go as they look for changes in Pittsburgh.

Ad

With the NFL free agency coming up, the 2021 first-rounder could be on the way to a different team. If that is so, here are the teams that should look at him.

Landing spots 2025 Free Agency - Najee Harris

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#4 - New York Jets

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Jets struggled to get an offense going in 2024. That was down to Aaron Rodgers' capabilities as a quarterback and his failure to get his teammates involved.

Ad

Trending

New York is reportedly looking to move on from his this offseason. This means that they are open to changing their offense. Given that the draft does not have an elite quarterback to replace the future Hall-of-Famer, it shows that they would need a rushing back to keep the scoreboard moving.

#3 - Cleveland Browns

The Browns need everyone that they can get to help them become competitive for the season. They were one of the worst rushing teams in the league in the offense and that is going to need to change with some clever additions.

Ad

Deshaun Watson still has some time left as the Browns' starter on the back of the fully guaranteed contract Cleveland gave to the quarterback. He has been exceptionally poor for the last few years since he joined the AFC North team. Thus, if they are to win, having a running back is a must.

Najee Harris can provide that option, especially considering that Nick Chubb might be missing to begin the season and has been increasingly injury-prone. He knows the division having played with the Steelers.

Ad

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders had the worst rushing attack in 2024 averaging less than 80 yards per game. It came down to deficient quarterback play and that might not be immediately solved by those in the draft. They have a new coach in Pete Carroll and he is known to value the running game on the attacking side of the ball.

They need a new running back to find a spark in a division that contains three times that made the playoffs. Najee Harris, who was a Pro Bowler back in his rookie year, could be the answer. With Brock Bowers already providing an elite passing threat, the Steelers running back could become the difference in how Las Vegas fares in 2025.

Ad

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

Of all the teams mentioned above, the Seahawks are the only ones with a semi-stable quarterback situation. Geno Smith is expected to return as the starter and they expect to fight for the NFC West title once again this year.

What doomed their chances last season came down to Seattle having to depend too much on their quarterback's arm. In trying to win the same way, they often came unstuck against teams that had them figured out. They need a running back and Najee Harris' experience could prove useful there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.