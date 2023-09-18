Najee Harris or Miles Sanders Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Exploring Week 2 MNF fantasy projections for RBs

Najee Harris and Miles Sanders are the last two remaining running backs for Monday Night Football. If you're in need of a Monday night miracle, it's likely that these two are your last hope. Most other skill position players for both teams aren't very viable, but these guys are. Which one has the advantage?

Is Miles Sanders a good pick in fantasy football Week 2?

Miles Sanders is likely going to have a very good year. The Carolina Panthers offensive line, which is largely the same as it was last year, made D'Onta Foreman a viable starter in fantasy, so Sanders is safe.

In the opening week, Sanders didn't look exceptional, but he still recorded four yards per carry, was the workhorse, and reached over 72 yards. An unfortunate fumble cost him, but he still scored double digits.

The Panthers, since Bryce Young is a rookie, will probably be one of the more run-heavy offenses in the league. Given the fact that Young struggled last week through the air with two interceptions, that's probably even more true this week.

The Atlanta Falcons don't have quite as good of a secondary as the New Orleans Saints do, which means the Panthers may have to rely on their run game even more. All that makes Sanders a very good pick going into Monday night.

Is Najee Harris a good pick in fantasy football Week 2?

Najee Harris did very little last week for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Facing the vaunted San Francisco 49ers defense, the back only managed six rushes. He did have 5.2 yards per carry, so he was running well when given the chance.

The Cleveland Browns feature another good defense, but not on the same level. Provided the Steelers don't fall into a massive hole, they'll probably rely on the ground game as well.

Pat Freiermuth is banged up and Diontae Johnson is out. That severely limits what the Steelers can do through the air, so expect them to turn to Harris more often than not. That makes him another good pick.

Who should start in Week 2: Miles Sanders or Najee Harris?

Miles Sanders is expected to have another solid game. ESPN projects him to score 13.7, with about 70 yards on the ground. He faces a fairly favorable matchup, as New Orleans gave up the 15th-fewest points to running backs last week.

Lean on Miles Sanders tonight

Najee Harris is expected to do slightly worse, with 13.2 projected points. The ESPN fantasy app believes he will record about 60 yards on the ground. He faces a much tougher matchup, with the Browns allowing the seventh-fewest points to the position. Check out our start sit analyzer to determine between any two players you're considering.

The projections are similar, but it looks like Miles Sanders would be a stronger pick. They're both worth starting, but if you have to choose one, you may want to choose the Panthers RB.