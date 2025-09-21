  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Najee Harris replacements: 5 RBs Chargers should immediately trade for after Achilles injury ft. Alvin Kamara

Najee Harris replacements: 5 RBs Chargers should immediately trade for after Achilles injury ft. Alvin Kamara

By Orlando Silva
Modified Sep 21, 2025 23:01 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints - Source: Imagn
Najee Harris replacements: 5 RBs Chargers should immediately trade for after Achilles injury ft. Alvin Kamara (Credit: IMAGN)

The LA Chargers suffered a major blow in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season after running back Najee Harris sustained an apparent Achilles injury. Harris went down with a non-contact injury in the second quarter of the Denver Broncos matchup.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Najee Harris was carted off the field, as everything suggests he suffered a torn Achilles. This would mean the end of the season for the former Pittsburgh Steelers RB.

The Chargers are a potential Super Bowl hopeful, and unless they want to promote rookie Omarion Hampton to RB1, they will need to trade for a veteran to help Jim Harbaugh's heavy-run offense. Here are five candidates to join the squad.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

5 potential replacements for Najee Harris after Achilles injury

#1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Ad
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks - Source: Imagn

Ad

Alvin Kamara is still a solid option on the New Orleans Saints. He has been the only positive the offense has had for several years now, and Kamara should join a more competitive team while he still has some left in the tank. He recorded 32 touches for 144 yards and one touchdown rushing ahead of the Week 3 matchup against Seattle.

#2. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears - Source: Imagn

Ad

Zach Charbonnet, who faces off against Kamara in Week 3, is another intriguing option to replace Najee Harris. Playing behind Kenneth Walker III has limited Charbonnet's chances to shine. He could be a terrific addition to a team that gives plenty of chances to its RBs. Charbonnet had 27 carries for 57 yards and one touchdown before Week 3.

#3. Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Ad

Rico Dowdle is enjoying more opportunities with the Carolina Panthers after failing to establish himself with the Dallas Cowboys. He played the best game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons, rushing the ball 10 times for 30 yards and one touchdown. He competes with Jonathon Brooks, Trevor Etienne and Chuba Hubbard, which wouldn't be a problem if he replaced Najee Harris.

#4. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn

Ad

Isaac Guerendo was a pleasant surprise for San Francisco 49ers fans last season. He played 16 games and recorded 84 rushes for 820 yards and four touchdowns. With Christian McCaffrey back and Brian Robinson Jr. being the RB2, Guerendo isn't having many chances at Levi's Stadium.

#5. Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Kaleb Johnson is having the same issue as Guerendo. He has two established veterans in front, Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, which has hurt his chances to take the field. The former Iowa running back, who rushed for 1,537 in his last college season, could be a nice addition to the Chargers. However, they already have a rookie in the RB room, which could complicate Johnson's potential arrival.

About the author
Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Twitter icon

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Orlando Silva
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications