Najee Harris replacements: 5 RBs Chargers should immediately trade for after Achilles injury ft. Alvin Kamara

The LA Chargers suffered a major blow in Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season after running back Najee Harris sustained an apparent Achilles injury. Harris went down with a non-contact injury in the second quarter of the Denver Broncos matchup.Najee Harris was carted off the field, as everything suggests he suffered a torn Achilles. This would mean the end of the season for the former Pittsburgh Steelers RB.The Chargers are a potential Super Bowl hopeful, and unless they want to promote rookie Omarion Hampton to RB1, they will need to trade for a veteran to help Jim Harbaugh's heavy-run offense. Here are five candidates to join the squad.5 potential replacements for Najee Harris after Achilles injury #1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints NFL: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks - Source: ImagnAlvin Kamara is still a solid option on the New Orleans Saints. He has been the only positive the offense has had for several years now, and Kamara should join a more competitive team while he still has some left in the tank. He recorded 32 touches for 144 yards and one touchdown rushing ahead of the Week 3 matchup against Seattle.#2. Zach Charbonnet, Seattle SeahawksNFL: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears - Source: ImagnZach Charbonnet, who faces off against Kamara in Week 3, is another intriguing option to replace Najee Harris. Playing behind Kenneth Walker III has limited Charbonnet's chances to shine. He could be a terrific addition to a team that gives plenty of chances to its RBs. Charbonnet had 27 carries for 57 yards and one touchdown before Week 3.#3. Rico Dowdle, Carolina Panthers NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: ImagnRico Dowdle is enjoying more opportunities with the Carolina Panthers after failing to establish himself with the Dallas Cowboys. He played the best game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons, rushing the ball 10 times for 30 yards and one touchdown. He competes with Jonathon Brooks, Trevor Etienne and Chuba Hubbard, which wouldn't be a problem if he replaced Najee Harris.#4. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ersNFL: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals - Source: ImagnIsaac Guerendo was a pleasant surprise for San Francisco 49ers fans last season. He played 16 games and recorded 84 rushes for 820 yards and four touchdowns. With Christian McCaffrey back and Brian Robinson Jr. being the RB2, Guerendo isn't having many chances at Levi's Stadium.#5. Kaleb Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers - Source: ImagnKaleb Johnson is having the same issue as Guerendo. He has two established veterans in front, Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell, which has hurt his chances to take the field. The former Iowa running back, who rushed for 1,537 in his last college season, could be a nice addition to the Chargers. However, they already have a rookie in the RB room, which could complicate Johnson's potential arrival.