Najee Harris replacements: Top 3 running backs Steelers should pursue in 2025 NFL draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a void to fill in their backfield after Najee Harris left for the LA Chargers on a one-year up-to-$9 million deal.

Pittsburgh has already tendered Jaylen Warren at a second-round level for $5.346 million for the 2025 season, per Sports Illustrated. It also acquired former Philadelphia Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell, who provides a passing option to its running backs, on a one-year deal.

Even with these moves, the Steelers still require a legitimate RB1. The 2025 NFL Draft gives them a great chance to discover their new headlining back.

Top 3 draft options to replace Najee Harris

As per Steelers Wire's article on Jan. 25, multiple high-quality prospects have the potential to fill in and play immediately.

NFL: Combine - Source: Imagn

#1 Omarion Hampton, North Carolina:

Hampton has been one of college football's most productive backs. According to his draft profile, Hampton was third in the FBS with 1,660 rushing yards (281 carries, 5.9 per) and 2,033 all-purpose yards in 2024. He added 38 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game.

Hampton was a second-team Associated Press all-American and a first-team All-ACC pick.

#2 Kaleb Johnson, Iowa:

Johnson recorded impressive statistics in 2024, accumulating 1,537 rushing yards on 6.4 yards per carry with 21 rushing TDs. His effectiveness is impressive, as he ranked seventh in the FBS with 1,537 rushing yards, per his draft bio.

Johnson received second-team Associated Press all-American and was Big Ten RB of the Year. Steelers Wire considers Johnson as a first-round possibility for Pittsburgh.

#3 Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State:

According to Sports Illustrated, the Steelers have a strong interest in Judkins' teammate TreVeyon Henderson but also reported that the team met with Quinshon Judkins at the NFL Combine.

Steelers Wire labeled Judkins as "arguably the biggest sleeper of the 2025 NFL draft running back class." Although he shared carries with Henderson at Ohio State, Judkins was able to generate over 1,100 total yards and 16 TDs in 2024. His previous season at Ole Miss renders him an easy steal in the third or fourth round.

If the Steelers can add one of these rookies with Warren and Gainwell, they'll likely complete what Sports Illustrated referred to as a possible "trifecta" at RB.

