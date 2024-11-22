Running back Najee Harris from the Pittsburgh Steelers had a tough outing in Week 11. The Steelers played the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most important games of the season, and he finished the contest with 63 yards on 18 carries. Pittsburgh won the game, but he wasn't much of a factor.

On Thursday, he faced a battered Cleveland Browns defense, hoping to return to his great levels. With the game played in cold weather, with only 35 degrees, running the ball well would be one of the most important things in order to win the game.

Najee Harris' stats vs Browns

A summary of Najee Harris' stats for the Steelers against the Browns in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season is given below.

Carries: 0

Rushing yards: 0

Rushing touchdowns: 0

Targets: 7

Receptions: 4

Receiving yards: 54

Receiving touchdowns 0

