  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Najee Harris stats tonight: How did the Steelers RB fare against the Browns in Week 12?

Najee Harris stats tonight: How did the Steelers RB fare against the Browns in Week 12?

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Nov 22, 2024 02:32 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Washington Commanders - Source: Getty
Najee Harris has been vital for the Steelers' 2024 season - Source: Getty

Running back Najee Harris from the Pittsburgh Steelers had a tough outing in Week 11. The Steelers played the Baltimore Ravens in one of the most important games of the season, and he finished the contest with 63 yards on 18 carries. Pittsburgh won the game, but he wasn't much of a factor.

On Thursday, he faced a battered Cleveland Browns defense, hoping to return to his great levels. With the game played in cold weather, with only 35 degrees, running the ball well would be one of the most important things in order to win the game.

Najee Harris' stats vs Browns

A summary of Najee Harris' stats for the Steelers against the Browns in Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season is given below.

  • Carries: 0
  • Rushing yards: 0
  • Rushing touchdowns: 0
  • Targets: 7
  • Receptions: 4
  • Receiving yards: 54
  • Receiving touchdowns 0
also-read-trending Trending

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी