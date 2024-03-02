Nate Wiggins vs Tyreek Hill: NFL combine measurements

Move over Tyreek Hill, Nate Wiggins in town! For as long as he has been in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver has prided himself on being one of the fastest players in the league. So much so that his social media handles read 'cheetah' - the fastest land animal in the world.

But now the Clemson cornerback might be able to give him serious competition. He ran a 4.29 40-yard dash in the NFL Combine. Afterwards we did not get to see him as he tweaked a groin but he had laid down his marker.

For comparison, Tyreek Hill runs a 4.29 40-yard dash and that speed is enough to take him beyond some of the best athletes in the NFL on a regular basis in games. He does not have an offical Combine time a he was not invited due to off-field issues.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Comparing two speedsters: Tyreek Hill and Nate Wiggins

Even though both Tyreek Hill and Nate Wiggins show great speed, they play different positions. The veteran plays as a wide receiver, whereas the prospect is a cornerback.

Their differences extend to their body shapes as well. Prior to the draft, Hill weighed 185 lbs and measured 5'10". Wiggins, on the other hand, measures at 6'1-3/8" and 173 lbs.

The wide receiver is stockier and shorter, giving him a lower center of gravity which allows him to remain low to the ground and change directions while running routes. The cornerback on the other hand is lithe with a higher center of mass, increasing reach and recovery. Therefore, while both of them are equally fast, they are built different.

Expand Tweet

Could the Miami Dolphins create an opening for both Tyreek Hill and Nate Wiggins?

Mike McDaniel prizes speed in his players. And he would definitely love to have someone like Nate Wiggins playing on his defense. However, that might not be the most important position for them to fill. They have requirements across the offensive line and should address them first. Thereafter, they need a safety more than they need a cornerback.

Even if he decides to go for a cornerback later, the Clemson star will not be available. Teams like the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC and Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers in AFC need a cornerback as a matter of priority.

It is more likely, therefore, that Tyreek Hill will come up against Nate Wiggins in the future in a competitive match. So far we have not seen defensive players succeed in keeping up with his pace. Perhaps that is now about to change.