NBA star Anthony Davis tells Twitch chat he knows how Aaron Rodgers feels

Los Angeles Lakers star and noted Green Bay Packers fan Anthony Davis was playing Call of Duty: Warzone on his Twitch channel when the chat started asking him about Aaron Rodgers.

Davis pleaded with his Twitch followers not to ask him about the disgruntled quarterback. He went on to say to the chat:

"If anyone knows how he (Rodgers) feels it's me."

Anthony Davis grew up in Chicago, Illinois, but has been a Green Bay Packers fan since childhood. Davis attended the Green Bay Packers game against the Seattle Seahawks last season wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey.

Davis is a diehard Packers fan and he also went through a situation that is similar to the one Aaron Rodgers is going through right now. How are Anthony Davis and Aaron Rodgers' situations similar? Let's take a look.

Anthony Davis understands Aaron Rodgers' issues in Green Bay

New Orleans Pelicans v Boston Celtics

Anthony Davis started his NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans. For the first seven years of Davis' career, he carried the Pelicans franchise on his back.

After the team's numerous failed attempts to land big free agents and drafting players that didn't bring help, Anthony Davis demanded a trade.

"Man, I don't wanna talk about Aaron Rodgers right now. Come on chat, don't do that to me. I thought we were better than that. If anybody understands, y'all know I understand."



Anthony Davis on Aaron Rodgers wanting out of the Green Bay Packers 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1h3UAsKWdg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2021

Davis only led the Pelicans to the playoffs twice in his seven years, but that's not all his fault. He had minimal talent on the team and he began to get frustrated as ownership completely ignored his requests for more talent. Sound familiar?

Aaron Rodgers has been vocal in his demands from the Packers to get him help. Yet, they continue to move in a different direction. It has now gotten to the point of no return between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers reportedly mocked Packers GM Brian Gutekunst in team group chats by calling him Jerry Krause, per @BobMcGinn 🤯 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/1CNS0Cw580 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2021

Rodgers continues to publicly humiliate the Packers and will not stop until he gets what he wants. Anthony Davis sat out games for the Pelicans until he got what he wanted. Rodgers has also reportedly threatened to retire if the Packers do not trade him before the start of the 2021 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers' time in Green Bay is likely over and Packers fans, including Davis, are getting used to the idea that the franchise cornerstone may have played his last game for the team.

The Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft to prepare for life without Rodgers. But perhaps the time for Love to take over from Rodgers has seemingly come way earlier than the Packers and their fans expected.