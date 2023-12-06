Ndamukong Suh landing spots: Which contender should former All-Pro sign for?

Free agent veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh plans on signing with a team soon. The veteran five-time Pro Bowler has been a free agent this season and seems to have waited to join a contending team.

Suh has been chasing another Super Bowl victory since Super Bowl LV. He joined the Los Angeles Rams in 2018 to win a Super Bowl with them, but they were defeated by the New England Patriots. Then he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, a season before Tom Brady. Both won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers the following season, in 2020.

Last season, he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles mid-season and was a member of their team that made it to the Super Bowl. As he looks to sign with a contender soon, the Eagles are a viable option and seem like the favorite to land him.

Three teams Ndamukong Suh should consider signing with

Ndamukong Suh Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

There's only one reason why Ndamukong Suh would wait until now to sign with a team. He's looking at a chance to win another Super Bowl and is looking to sign with a contender.

Here are three teams Suh should consider joining if the interest is mutual:

#1: Philadelphia Eagles

Last season, Suh was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles. He signed with the team midway through the season and recorded one sack, ten total tackles, and two quarterback hits.

The Eagles are presently the top seed in the NFC, with a 10-2 record. With the Eagles being one of the best squads in the NFC and being familiar, they could be a good fit for Suh. The Eagles acquired linebacker Shaquille Leonard and could add another late-round defensive signing in Suh.

#2: San Francisco 49ers

There's no information on whether or not the San Francisco 49ers would sign Suh, but if so, they are a team he should consider signing with.

The 49ers were aggressive before the trade deadline and acquired edge rusher Chase Young. Signing Suh would give their D-line more depth and a boost on the interior line.

The 49ers just defeated the Eagles convincingly by a score of 42-19 on the road. That could be enough to make Suh consider signing with the West Coast NFC team instead.

#3: Kansas City Chiefs

Like the San Francisco 49ers, there's no information on whether or not the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in signing Suh. The Chiefs have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and adding Suh could make their line more disruptive. He would join All-Pro DT Chris Jones in the interior D-Line.

Ndamukong Suh indicated in late October that he had discussed joining the Baltimore Ravens but would be patient with the process. Suh appears to be taking his time with the signing, even though the season is now more than halfway over.