“Need to tap the brakes on that”- Aaron Rodgers’ Jets are being overhyped by media, claims former NFL head coach (EXCLUSIVE)

Aaron Rodgers' arrival in New York has transformed the Jets in the talk of the town, with the superstar quarterback bringing with him a dose of hope that haven't been seen since the early Mark Sanchez days, with two straight AFC Championship Game appearances for the franchise.

But the AFC is loaded this year, with so many good teams and so many good quarterbacks that, even with Rodgers under center, there are no guarantees that the Jets will be in the playoff picture when January comes. And this is something that's been discussed even among NFL circles.

Former head coach Mike Smith, who led the Atlanta Falcons from 2008 to 2014, told Sportskeeda's BallFather Podcast that he isn't sure we can put the Jets at the same heights of the top teams in the conference just because they have a new quarterback:

Mike Smith: “Everybody's talking about the New York Jets. I think that's a little premature to be talking about the New York Jets. I think it's the sexy one… been a big trade, you know, Hall of Fame, future Hall of Fame quarterback going to the up the Jets. I think we need to tap the brakes on that and let's play let's play some football.

He also pointed out many teams that he thinks that are better than New York in the conference:

You know, I see the top two are Kansas City and Cincinnati, right? No doubt about it. And then I'm going to put Jacksonville ahead of Buffalo. I don't see the Jets as a top-six team.”

When will Rodgers make his Jets debut?

Rodgers will make his first start for the Jets on Monday, Sept. 11, against the Buffalo Bills.

The Monday Night Football game in Week 1 will mark the first time that he wears the Jets' green and white. The game is also expected to have a ton of tributes on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

New York plays Kansas City on Week 4 and they also have another game against Buffalo on Week 11. There are no regular season games against either Cincinnati or Jacksonville.

