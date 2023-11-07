New Broncos headquarters: Everything we know about Denver's $175,000,000, 26-acre facility

The Broncos underwent some changes when a group led by Walmart heir Rob Walton bought the team for $4.5 billion last summer. Now, the team is changing the look of their team off the field with a massive $175 million investment into a new state-of-the-art facility.

The venture will not cost the taxpayers of Colorado as it is 100 percent privately financed. Construction is anticipated to start this spring and should be done before the 2026 NFL season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It will be designed in modern Colorado style and will be spread over 205K square feet, spanning three floors. The full facility will be comprised of more than 320K square feet on Denver's 26-acre campus.

The new Denver Broncos facility is projected to be 30 percent bigger than the team's current training center. Upon completion, the new headquarters can be found to the west of the current facility on the plaza level.

It will connect to the 115,000-square-foot Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, named after the previous owner of the franchise who passed away in June 2019.

A rendering of Denver's new facility. Credit: HOK and Denver Broncos

In the new facility, the weight room, indoor practice facility, and walkthrough area will all be linked to the main facility. The first floor will be constructed to optimize the players' experience and daily journey all over the facility.

The newly built centre of operations will have an extra 21,000-plus square feet of player space, which is precisely one-third larger than the existing capacity. This space is for a larger locker room, meeting rooms, sports performance locations, and other spaces.

Another rendering of Denver's new facility. Credit: HOK and Denver Broncos

Denver's current facility was built in 1990, and Centura Health took on a 10-year naming rights deal back in May.

According to team president Damani Leech, the franchise's process of designing a new facility started last season. The team visited the headquarters of several NFL teams: the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, and Miami Dolphins as inspiration to build the new facility.

The construction's impact on the day-to-day operation of the Denver Broncos

The team's day-to-day operations will not be greatly impacted by the construction as the Broncos will continue to host fans at training camp throughout the project.

The existing facility will be demolished when the new facility is finished. It will be replaced with a grass-seating berm from which fans can view the training camp. The new facility will also feature adequate fan and hospitality areas, including an amenity courtyard, rooftop terrace, balconies, and seating areas.