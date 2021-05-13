New England Patriots Schedule 2021: Dates, Times, Opponents, Tickets & Season Predictions

After a disappointing 2020 campaign, followed by one of the biggest squad overhauls in recent memory during the offseason, New England Patriots fans will be cautiouslessly optimistic about the 2021 NFL season.

New England will get their new season underway when they host AFC division rivals the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.

That will be followed by a trip to the MetLife Stadium a week later, as Bill Belichick's men look to do battle with the similarly revamped New York Jets in Week 2.

New England Patriots 2021 Schedule

The @Patriots have defeated the Cowboys in their last six meetings.



In Week 6, Dallas heads to New England for a showdown on CBS. pic.twitter.com/2PUd06UurV — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) May 13, 2021

Week 1

Sunday, September 12th, Miami Dolphins, 4.25 PM ET (CBS)

Week 2

Thursday, September 16th, at New York Jets, 1 PM ET (NFL Network/FOX)

Week 3

Sunday, September 26th, New Orleans Saints, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 4

Sunday, October 3rd, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8.20 PM ET (FOX)

Week 5

Sunday, October 10th, at Houston Texans, 1 PM ET (CBS)

Week 6

Sunday, October 17th, Dallas Cowboys, 4.25 PM ET (CBS)

Week 7

Sunday, October 24th, New York Jets, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 8

Sunday, October 31st, at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM ET (FOX)

Week 9

Sunday, November 7th, at Carolina Panthers, 1.00 PM ET (FOX)

Week 10

Sunday, November 14th, Cleveland Browns, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 11

Thursday, November 18th, at Atlanta Falcons, 8.20pm ET (FOX)

Week 12

BYE WEEK

Week 4: Bucs @ Patriots in Primetime. 🔥



Tom Brady makes his return to New England. 👀 Should be a fun one. pic.twitter.com/rYBklsb0DZ — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) May 12, 2021

Week 13

Sunday, November 28th, Tennessee Titans, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 14

Monday, December 6th, at Buffalo Bills, 8.15 PM ET (FOX)

Week 15

TBD (Dec 18 or Dec 19), at Indianapolis Colts

Week 16

Sunday, December 26th, Buffalo Bills, 1PM ET (NBC)

Week 17

Sunday, January 2nd, Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 PM ET (FOX)

Week 18

Sunday, January 9th, at Miami Dolphins, 1 PM ET (FOX)

How much do New England Patriots tickets cost?

The Patriots' RB room is getting crowded. Will there be space for Sony Michel?@FowlerRyan1 looks at where Michel falls in the Bill Belichick mold and what New England's 2021 #NFLDraft picks mean for the 4th-year rusher.#FrontOffice33 | #GoPatshttps://t.co/8fyDuYYyoX — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) May 12, 2021

Ticket prices at Gilette Stadium for the Patriots' opening homefield contests vs. the Dolphins (Week 1) and the Saints (Week 3) are yet to be announced, though it is worth noting that season tickets are already sold out.

The average price of tickets for games in Foxborough last season was $120, with the cheapest coming in at around $68. Given the economic climate of this post-COVID world, it's unlikely the Pats hike prices too much, so I'd expect to pay about the same as in 2020.

How to get New England Patriots tickets for the 2021 season?

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Clicking here will take you to the official New England Patriots website, where you will be able to purchase tickets for their home games once they are released for purchase.

New England Patriots Season Prediction: 10-7

New York Giants v New England Patriots

Despite the fact that the 2021 Patriots roster looks significantly upgraded from last season, some tough trips down south to duke it out with NFC South staples the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons -- plus two games vs. last season's AFC Conference finalists and division rivals the Buffalo Bills -- should see the Pats slip to 10-7.

That said, I do think the Patriots make the playoffs and, if this roster clicks into gear, the sky is the limit.