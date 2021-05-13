New England Patriots Schedule 2021: Dates, Times, Opponents, Tickets & Season Predictions

After a disappointing 2020 campaign, followed by one of the biggest squad overhauls in recent memory during the offseason, New England Patriots fans will be cautiouslessly optimistic about the 2021 NFL season.
New England will get their new season underway when they host AFC division rivals the Miami Dolphins in Week 1.
That will be followed by a trip to the MetLife Stadium a week later, as Bill Belichick's men look to do battle with the similarly revamped New York Jets in Week 2.
New England Patriots 2021 Schedule
Week 1
Sunday, September 12th, Miami Dolphins, 4.25 PM ET (CBS)
Week 2
Thursday, September 16th, at New York Jets, 1 PM ET (NFL Network/FOX)
Week 3
Sunday, September 26th, New Orleans Saints, 1 PM ET (FOX)
Week 4
Sunday, October 3rd, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8.20 PM ET (FOX)
Week 5
Sunday, October 10th, at Houston Texans, 1 PM ET (CBS)
Week 6
Sunday, October 17th, Dallas Cowboys, 4.25 PM ET (CBS)
Week 7
Sunday, October 24th, New York Jets, 1 PM ET (FOX)
Week 8
Sunday, October 31st, at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 PM ET (FOX)
Week 9
Sunday, November 7th, at Carolina Panthers, 1.00 PM ET (FOX)
Week 10
Sunday, November 14th, Cleveland Browns, 1 PM ET (FOX)
Week 11
Thursday, November 18th, at Atlanta Falcons, 8.20pm ET (FOX)
Week 12
BYE WEEK
Week 13
Sunday, November 28th, Tennessee Titans, 1 PM ET (FOX)
Week 14
Monday, December 6th, at Buffalo Bills, 8.15 PM ET (FOX)
Week 15
TBD (Dec 18 or Dec 19), at Indianapolis Colts
Week 16
Sunday, December 26th, Buffalo Bills, 1PM ET (NBC)
Week 17
Sunday, January 2nd, Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 PM ET (FOX)
Week 18
Sunday, January 9th, at Miami Dolphins, 1 PM ET (FOX)
How much do New England Patriots tickets cost?
Ticket prices at Gilette Stadium for the Patriots' opening homefield contests vs. the Dolphins (Week 1) and the Saints (Week 3) are yet to be announced, though it is worth noting that season tickets are already sold out.
The average price of tickets for games in Foxborough last season was $120, with the cheapest coming in at around $68. Given the economic climate of this post-COVID world, it's unlikely the Pats hike prices too much, so I'd expect to pay about the same as in 2020.
How to get New England Patriots tickets for the 2021 season?
Clicking here will take you to the official New England Patriots website, where you will be able to purchase tickets for their home games once they are released for purchase.
New England Patriots Season Prediction: 10-7
Despite the fact that the 2021 Patriots roster looks significantly upgraded from last season, some tough trips down south to duke it out with NFC South staples the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons -- plus two games vs. last season's AFC Conference finalists and division rivals the Buffalo Bills -- should see the Pats slip to 10-7.
That said, I do think the Patriots make the playoffs and, if this roster clicks into gear, the sky is the limit.