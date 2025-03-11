New England Patriots 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after Mike Vrabel comes out swinging in free agency

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has already had a busy free agency period. Between adding Joshua Dobbs, Harold Landry III, Robert Spillane, Carlton Davis, Morgan Moses, Milton Williams, Mack Hollins and Khyiris Tonga, the Patriots will have a new layer to their roster next season.

Ad

However, on top of free agency, another layer of rookies will be added in April. With the free agency blitz possibly over the hump, here's a look at what the team's NFL draft lineup looks like, per Sportskeeda's Mock Draft simulator.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New England Patriots 3-round mock draft following Mike Vrabel's moves

Round 1, Pick 4: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

Ad

Trending

Abdul Carter made it through the first three picks to the New England Patriots sitting at fourth overall. The Penn State prospect joins the team after a short wait on the board. The Patriots, operating with one of the lowest sack totals in the NFL last season, get their pass rusher.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Round 2, Pick 38: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

Drake Maye will have a boost on his line courtesy of Morgan Moses' addition, but it's likely not enough. Mike Vrabel's Patriots take Armand Membou out of Missouri as an option to bolster the line if Moses doesn't work out. If he works out, New England will have the ability to slide Membou around the line as needed.

Ad

Round 3, Pick 69: Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State

Cam Skattebo out of Arizona State gets selected 69th overall. After running into fumble issues with Rhamondre Stevenson and nowhere to go, Skattebo arrives to challenge Stevenson. Also bolstered by an offensive line boost, Vrabel might have his new version of Derrick Henry. Skattebo racked up 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns in his final college season, signaling a fast start to his NFL career.

Round 3, Pick 77: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

The New England Patriots have been hungry for a receiver all offseason, but end up adding the rookie prospect out of Iowa State. Jaylin Noel is coming off a four-year college career where he improved his production every season, per Sports Reference. The team had a chance at Jayden Higgins but Vrabel's team went with Noel instead due to more experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.