New England Patriots 5-round mock draft: Updated projections after free agency for AFC East franchise

Another former New England Patriots legend is now the coach of the franchise. Owner Robert Kraft elected to do away with Jerod Mayo after just one year, bringing in former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel instead.

Vrabel and the New England Patriots will have serious work to do, as their roster is consistently ranked as one of the worst in the league. The free agency spending spree that they just underwent would help.

Harold Landry and Milton Williams will provide additional pass rush, while Robert Spillane and Carlton Davis improve the linebacker and secondary units respectively.

On offense, it appears they have found their quarterback of the future in last year’s first-round draft pick Drake Maye. The rest of the unit still needs a lot of work, even with the addition of offensive tackle Morgan Moses.

The New England Patriots can fill a major hole with the fourth overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and have six picks in the first five rounds to help address the rest of the roster.

New England Patriots 2025 NFL mock draft for 1st 5 rounds

#1 - Round 1, pick 4: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona Wildcats

The New England Patriots were caught holding the bag after Chris Godwin turned down a mega offer to stay with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Now that Tee Higgins has extended his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals, veteran help is limited and the Patriots will need to address their biggest need in the draft.

Tetairoa McMillan is the best wide receiver in this year’s draft and can become the number 1 option for this offense right away. He has good speed and body control to be able to win matchups in the ‘X’ outside receiver position. Drake Maye now has a primary weapon.

#2 – Round 2, pick 38: Wyatt Milum, OG, West Virginia Mountaineers

This team needs reinforcements all over the offensive line. Captain and center David Andrews was released and former first-round pick Cole Strange was disappointing. They address the interior first with West Virginia’s Wyatt Milum.

He played at left tackle in West Virginia, but would likely move to guard at the next level. That would keep Strange at the center position. Milum plays with power, and his strength will help the Patriots establish a run game.

#3 – Round 3, pick 69: Grey Zabel, OT, North Dakota State Bison

New England continues to address the offensive line with Grey Zabel from North Dakota State. The Bison have been an NFL pipeline for offensive tackles, with the likes of Cody Mauch, Cordell Volson and Dillon Radunz drafted in the last four years.

Zabel played both tackle and guard spots in college, so he should find a starting position somewhere in New England. Zabel is strong and mobile. If this pick works out, the Patriots could have found the long-term solution at left tackle.

#4 – Round 3, pick 77: Harold Fannin Jr, TE, Bowling Green Falcons

The New England Patriots have Austin Hooper and Hunter Henry, but both have turned 30 and are on the downside of their careers. Fannin Jr. is an undersized tight end who has been an incredible pass catcher at the MAC level of competition.

He is a sure-handed target for Drake Maye. In college, his QB rating was an incredible 126.3 when throwing to him.

Fannin Jr. has position versatility and can play out of the backfield, making him a potential candidate for the fullback position if returning offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels brings the position back.

#5 – Round 4, pick 106: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech

Cornerback is another position that the New England Patriots lack depth in, so Dorian Strong from Virginia Tech is their pick here.

New signing Carlton Davis III will anchor one starting spot while Christian Gonzalez has been solid in his first two years in the NFL. There is not much behind them, so Strong can secure the CB3 role. He excels in press-man coverage that suits the Patriots’ defense.

#6 – Round 5, pick 144: Drew Kendall, C, Boston College

The New England Patriots take yet another versatile big man for their offensive line in Boston College’s Drew Kendall.

Kendall thrived under new coach Bill O’Brien, who Vrabel worked for when O’Brien was the coach of the Houston Texans.

Kendall can plug the gaps with his instinctive play for the Patriots' offensive line. The Patriots need to find their next David Andrews and they would have seen Drew Kendall up close.

