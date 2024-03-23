New England Patriots 7-round mock draft: 3 ways Jerod Mayo could reshape team in 2024 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots are entering a brand new era ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Bill Belichick recently parted ways with the franchise after his legendary two-decade run as the head coach. This opened the door for Jerod Mayo to be promoted into the position.

One of the most important tasks for Mayo ahead of his first season will be deciding who will be his starting quarterback. The 2024 NFL Draft will provide him with an opportunity to potentially choose one. The Patriots also have plenty of other holes on their roster as they look to rebuild, so here are some Mock Draft examples of how they can approach the process.

New England Patriots Mock Draft 1.0

Mock Draft

In the first simulation, the New England Patriots decided to pass on a quarterback with their third-overall pick. They instead went with Rome Odunze, one of the type wide receiver prospects this year. This is one of their biggest areas of need as they were one of the wekaest teams in the NFL at this position last year.

Sportskeeda's 7-round Mock Draft Simulator then has the Patriots use their second-round pick on Bo Nix to theoretically serve as their future franchise quarterback. They also went with Sam Hartman as added insurance later on, potentially replacing both Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe on their roster.

New England Patriots Mock Draft 2.0

Mock Draft

The simulator wastes no time for the Patriots potentially finding their next quarterback in this mock draft. They predict them to use their third-overall pick to do so with Drake Maye, completing three consecutive quarterbacks to open the draft after Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. This simulation also expects two quarterbacks for the Patriots, this time with Spencer Rattler serving as insurance.

Wide receiver is also a focus in the second mock draft, with the Patriots doubling up on the position in their first six picks with Ja'Lynn Polk and Cornelius Johnson. It's important to surround a rookie quarterback with as many weapons as possible, so it's important that they upgrade their weak wide receiver group prior to the 2024 NFL season.

New England Patriots Mock Draft 3.0

Mock Draft

For the second time in three mock drafts, the simulator predicted that the Patriots will end up with Drake Maye and Spencer Rattler as a rookie duo of quarterbacks. It seems pretty clear that the franchise is ready to move on from Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe after neither of them were able to secure the long-term job.

This particular simulation sees the Patriots taking a bit of different strategy than the other two. This time, wide receiver was much less of a priority, while improving their defense became a bigger focus. While it was already a strength of their struggling team last season, Jerod Mayo is a defensive coach, so it wouldn't be surprising to see them continue to add to this side of the football.