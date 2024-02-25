New England Patriots' 7-round Mock Draft: Time to move on from Mac Jones

Mock drafts are a useful and entertaining way to predict what teams may do when the NFL draft comes around each year. In the following version for the New England Patriots in 2024, the franchise focuses on rebuilding its roster as it enters a new era in its history.

The biggest news for the Patriots this year is that Bill Belichick departed New England after an iconic run that lasted more than two decades. Jerod Mayo was hired to replace him, so the 2024 NFL draft will be one of his biggest opportunities to sculpt the roster to his own preferences.

Here is an idea of where he could go with his picks.

New England Patriots' 7-Round Mock Draft: Day 1

Patriots mock draft

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era?

No. 3: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU Tigers

Most mock drafts believe that the New England Patriots will be looking to take a quarterback with the third pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Mac Jones has severely regressed since his rookie season, and with a loaded class for the position, now may be the time to replace him. Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels could be Jerod Mayo's first selection as a head coach.

New England Patriots' 7-Round Mock Draft: Day 2

No. 34: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon Ducks

A strong case can be made that the Patriots have the worst group of wide receivers in the entire NFL. They lack playmakers and are without a true No. 1 option. If they are bringing in a new quarterback, it makes sense to upgrade the weapons around him as well to give him his best chance at success.

They jump on the opportunity right away in this draft by selecting Troy Franklin as a first-round value early on in the second round.

No. 68: Matt Goncalves, OT, Pittsburgh Panthers

Sticking with the theme of selecting a quarterback at the top of the draft and surrounding him with the best situation possible to succeed, the Patriots would be wise to improve their offensive line, which was an issue last season. Few quarterbacks, especially rookies, can thrive without protection, so selecting Matt Goncalves could give Daniels more time to develop.

New England Patriots' 7-Round Mock Draft: Day 3

No. 104: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan Broncos

Now that the Patriots have used their first three picks in this mock draft to transition their offense with a new quarterback, Jerod Mayo can look to upgrade the defense, which is more his specialty. Edge rushers are always valuable picks in any draft, so if Marshawn Kneeland is available in the fourth round, he could be a steal.

No. 136: Max Melton, CB, Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The Patriots found plenty of success during the Bill Belichick era in finding solid defensive backs who played at Rutgers (Devin McCourty, Logan Ryan and Duron Harmon). While Belichick is gone, that doesn't mean that they need to abandon this working strategy, so they could go with Max Melton in the draft.

No. 182: Fadil Diggs, EDGE, Texas A&M Aggies

Selecting multiple edge rushers in any draft is never a bad idea as this defensive position can impact a game unlike any other. Finding stars to pressure quarterbacks is desirable for just about any team, making edge rushers among the most targeted prospects each year. Fadil Diggs possesses late-round upside and could be a solid addition to the Patriots' defensive rotation.

No. 190: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Rice Owls

The Patriots would be wise to upgrade their wide receivers as much as possible during the offseason, including in the draft. This mock draft already has them selecting Troy Franklin in the second round, but they could double up on the position in the later stages.

Luke McCaffrey, the younger brother of Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, is a popular name to keep an eye on in the later rounds. His versatility should be an attractive factor to target.

No. 229: Sione Vaki, S/RB/KR, Utah Utes

Few players, if any, in the 2024 draft class have more versatility and athleticism than Sione Vaki. He contributed as a defensive back, running back and returner during his college football career. The Patriots were known for selecting dynamic talents and utilizing their vast skillsets during the Belichick era, so it will be interesting to see if Mayo keeps that strategy going.