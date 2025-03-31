New England Patriots 7-round mock draft: Updated projections after Stefon Diggs’ arrival in free agency

The New England Patriots have been active during the free agency period this year, including adding star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. They have also made several moves to improve their defense as they continue to rebuild their roster. They can now look to the 2025 NFL Draft to continue this process and could approach it according to the following mock draft.

New England Patriots 2025 NFL mock draft for all 7 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, Pick 4: Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State Nittany Lions

The New England Patriots recorded the fewest sacks of any team in the NFL last season. Upgrading their edge players would go a long way in improving this situation and should benefit their defense as a whole. Abdul Carter is an elite prospect at the position, and if he's available for them with the fourth-overall pick, it would be shocking for them to pass on him.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 38: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas Longhorns

Adding Stefon Diggs during the free agency period is a major upgrade for their wide receivers, but they would still be wise to continue improving this position. Their offense is in desperate need of playmakers, so targeting a speedster like Matthew Golden makes a ton of sense. He recorded the fastest time of any wide receiver at the 2025 NFL Combine.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 69: Princely Umanmielen, EDGE, Ole Miss Rebels

The Patriots elected Abdul Carter in the first round of this mock draft, but considering their edge being one of their weakest overall positions, they may choose to double up on top prospects. Princely Umanmielen is a high-upside pass-rusher who could be a steal if he's available in the third round.

#4 - Round 3, Pick 77: TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State Buckeyes

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that the Patriots will select TreVeyon Henderson in the fourth round. Rhamondre Stevenson has been inconsistent as their leading running back, and with their clear need for difference-makers on offense, Henderson could be a valuable addition.

#5 - Round 4, Pick 106: Charles Grant, OT, William & Mary Tribe

Signing Morgan Moses in free agency theoretically improves their offensive line, but they still lack depth. Charles Grant is one of the best mid-round tackle prospects in this year's draft class and could potentially emerge as a starter this season.

#6 - Round 5, Pick 144, Tommi Hill, CB Nebraska Cornhuskers

Carlton Davis joined New England as a free agent during the offseason but their defense would still benefit from improving the depth of their defensive backs. Tommi Hill is a solid candidate to be a rotational contributor in the later rounds of the draft.

#7 - Round 7, Pick 217, Isas Waxter, CB, Villanova Wildcats

The Patriots are without a pick in the sixth round but have three picks in Round 7 of the 2025 NFL Draft. They can use these picks to target prospects with overall upside that can potentially help them in positions of need. Isas Waxter fits this description as their second cornerback in this mock draft.

#8 - Round 7, Pick 220: Bru McCoy, WR, Tennessee Volunteers

The Patriots selected Matthew Golden in the second round of this mock draft and followed that up with Bru McCoy in the final round. McCoy brings a contrasting style to the speedy Golden as a big-bodied target for Drake Maye, potentially on jump balls and in the red zone.

#9 - Round 7, Pick 238: Xavier Truss, OT, Georgia Bulldogs

Improving the overall depth of their offensive line as a whole should be one of the Patriots' priorities this year. Xavier Truss profiles as a versatile prospect who can play multiple positions, so he is an ideal late-round target for them.

