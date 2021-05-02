NFL Draft 2021: Complete list of New England Patriots' picks

The New England Patriots entered the 2021 NFL draft after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Head coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots front office were keen to select some rookie players who could make an immediate impact this season.

They succeeded in drafting a potential long-term starting quarterback and a dynamic running back in this year's draft.

The New England Patriots’ 2021 NFL draft class

Here are all of the Patriots' picks in the 2021 NFL draft.

#1 - Round 1, Pick 15: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

The Patriots got their future franchise quarterback with the 15th overall pick in the first round. Alabama’s Mac Jones was predicted to go early in the draft but fell to the Patriots.

Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels will be excited to get to work with the national championship-winning quarterback. Jones is the first quarterback drafted in the first round by the Patriots since Drew Bledsoe back in 1993.

Jones threw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns in his final season at Alabama.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 38: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

The Pats moved up in the second round to shore up their defensive line. They picked Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

The Crimson Tide star was the top-ranked defensive tackle in the draft. He played 24 games at Alabama and racked up 15.5 career tackles for a loss to go with 10 sacks, three forced fumbles and a handful of batted passes.

Barmore was the defensive MVP in January’s national title game against Ohio State.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 96: Ronnie Perkins, DL, Oklahoma

The Patriots added more depth to their defense by picking Oklahoma edge rusher Ronnie Perkins in the third round.

Perkins was considered an early Day 2 selection by many NFL pundits due to his solid all-around game and tenacity.

He has three years of experience as a starting edge rusher and the Patriots will be hoping he can continue to improve in the NFL.

#4 - Round 4, Pick 120: Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Oklahoma

New England picked up Oklahoma’s Rhamondre Stevenson with the 120th overall pick, making him the sixth running back taken by head coach Bill Belichick in the past decade.

Stevenson was the offensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl and also caught 18 passes for 211 yards along the way, earning a Senior Bowl invitation. The Patriots will believe they got a steal with this pick.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 177: Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

The Patriots picked linebacker Cameron McGrone in the fifth round of the NFL draft with the 177th overall pick.

The Michigan linebacker is a bit undersized for the position but comes into the NFL with tremendous speed and athleticism.

McGrone will get his opportunity to contribute on special teams in his rookie season with the Patriots.

#6 - Round 6, Pick 188: Joshuah Bledsoe, Safety, Missouri

In the sixth round, New England selected safety Joshuah Bledsoe out of Missouri.

Bledsoe stands at 5-foot-11, 204 pounds, and will be a physical nickel safety in the NFL. He recorded 41 tackles (2.5 for a loss) with six passes defended and one interception last season. The safety also forced one fumble.

#7 - Round 6, Pick 197: Williams Sherman, OL, Colorado

The 6-foot-3, 304-pound blocker started at both left and right tackle during his college career at Colorado.

The Patriots may want to move him inside to the guard position. He has solid size and plenty of experience and will be another developmental player to offer depth to the Patriots O-line.

#8 - Round 7, Pick 242: Tre Nixon, WR, Central Florida

With their final pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the Patriots selected UCF wide receiver Tre Nixon.

The 6-feet, 180-pound Nixon had two great seasons at UCF. In his last season, he caught 49 passes for 830 yards and seven TDs for the Golden Knights.