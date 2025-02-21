New England Patriots draft picks 2025: Full list of AFC East team's selections

The New England Patriots are still finding their identity following the end of the Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era. Since Brady left, the Patriots haven't won a playoff game, and they've since parted ways with both Belichick and in-house replacement Jerod Mayo.
Robert Kraft has since hired another former Patriots standout, Mike Vrabel, who will be tasked to bring the glory days back to Foxborough. However, he'll first have to ace the 2025 NFL draft and get some fresh players to kick off the rebuild.
With that in mind, let's look at the Patriots' 2025 draft picks and biggest positional needs.
New England Patriots draft picks 2025
According to NBC Sports, the New England Patriots have nine picks in the 2025 NFL draft.
Here's a look at the picks:
- Round 1, Pick 4
- Round 2, Pick 38
- Round 3, Pick 69
- Round 3, Pick 77
- Round 4, Pick 107
- Round 5, Pick 143
- Round 7, Pick 217
- Round 7, Pick 220
- Round 7, Pick 241
What are the Patriots' biggest positional needs in the 2025 draft?
The New England Patriots have positional needs all over their roster. There's a reason why they're picking as high as the fourth pick in the first round. Here's a look at three primary positions that they need to sort out via April's draft:
1. Wide Receiver
Drake Maye needs a star wide receiver to unlock his true potential. Jalen Hurts has an A. J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, Joe Burrow have Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Patrick Mahomes has Travis Kelce, Lamar Jackson has Zay Flowers, and so on. It's pertinent that a general manager gives a star quarterback an elite wide receiver to speed up the development phase.
The Patriots are in a prime position to get Travis Hunter, especially considering the teams picking ahead of them are well-stocked at the receiver position. Hunter is the best athlete in his draft class and could serve as a WR1 from day one or as a scintillating partner for Christian Gonzalez at cornerback.
2. Edge Rusher
A formula for winning in the modern NFL is stacking up a roster with elite pass rushers. Just look at how the Philadelphia Eagles nullified the threat of Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX.
Abdul Carter is a potential All-Pro-caliber edge rusher in the 2025 draft. If he falls out of the top three, the Patriots could draft him with their first-round pick.
3. Offensive Lineman
Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye were relentlessly targeted in the 2024-25 season. The Patriots' offensive line weakness is well-documented, and it's hard to see Maye succeeding with such a weak unit.
Hence, the Patriots could look at guards, tackles, and centers in the upcoming draft. It's unlikely that Will Campbell will be available in the second round, but Mike Vrabel's side could still get a high-ceiling pick early on Day 2.
