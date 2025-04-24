New England Patriots draft picks 2025: Full list of Mike Vrabel's selections

Mike Vrabel's New England Patriots hold the No. 4 selection in the 2025 NFL draft. The Patriots need reinforcements in some areas, but their Round 1 pick will be critical.

New England finished with a 4-13 record last season and fired coach Jerod Mayo after just one season at the helm. Now, it's up to Vrabel to rebuild the team where he won three Super Bowls as a linebacker.

Here's a look at the nine selections that the Patriots have in the 2025 NFL draft:

Round 1, Pick 4

Round 2, Pick 38

Round 3, Pick 69

Round 3, Pick 77 (via Atlanta Falcons)

Round 4, Pick 106

Round 5, Pick 144

Round 5, Pick 171 (via Dallas Cowboys)

Round 7, Pick 220

Round 7, Pick 238 (via LA Chargers)

The Patriots head into the draft reportedly in need of an offensive lineman, a wideout and an edge rusher. However, they can prioritize only one of those positions in the first round of the draft.

New England has not made the playoffs since the 2021 season. However, Vrabel will be looking to make a push for the postseason in his first year as the Patriots' coach. To achieve that, he needs to make the right picks at the draft.

New England Patriots draft picks 2025: Round 1

*The New England Patriots' Round 1 pick will be updated as soon as the player is confirmed.

