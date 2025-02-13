New England Patriots free agency: 5 best players AFC East team should target with $120,000,000+ in cap space

The New England Patriots have a new head coach, Mike Vrabel, and the most cap space of any team in the league, exceeding $120 million. However, that indicates that they need many top players to change their fortunes in the upcoming 2025 season.

They will need to start by targeting areas of need in free agency. They need veterans who can become immediate starters and help the team. The good news is that they have a young starting quarterback in Drake Maye. However, they need to build in almost every position around him.

On defense, they need pass rushers and help in the safety position. On offense, they need to fortify their offensive line and also get some weapons for their quarterback to throw to. Here are some of the top targets they should keep in mind.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

New England Patriots 2025 Potential Free Agency Targets

#5 - Jevon Holland, S

The Patriots need to find a safety who can anchor the secondary. Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers have filled in for the role, but they are more box safeties and have not done well in the free safety position. Jevon Holland is a pending free agent and has experience playing in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins.

He is just 24 years old and is coming into his prime. He is also versatile, able to play free safety, box safety, or in the slot. Although he did not have an interception last season, he looks capable of kicking on and becoming a long-time starter for New England if they sign him.

#4 - Chris Godwin, WR

Chris Godwin's season ended cruelly with an injury and his time with the Buccaneers might be over. He is a former Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. He is also only 28 years old, which means he has a lot of good football left in him.

He is a smart route runner and had five touchdowns in just seven games last year. It was turning out to be his most productive season before his year was curtailed. He had four 1,000-yard seasons in five years before 2024 and was instrumental in Tampa Bay reaching the playoffs regularly.

#3 - Trey Smith, OL

Whether it was Jacoby Brissett or Drake Maye, the Patriots' quarterbacks struggled with a porous offensive line throughout the year. They need to immediately fix some holes there and Trey Smith brings the requisite experience.

He has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs and was a Pro Bowler this year. He will be a great addition to any team and Kansas City is unlikely to bring him back as they look to comply with the salary cap. There will be a lot of suitors for him but New England must make it a priority to sign the best offensive lineman available in free agency.

#2 - Josh Sweat, DE

The Patriots need to improve their pass rush and a defensive end is a priority. Josh Sweat just won the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and was one of the most important players on the field as he and his colleagues harassed Patrick Mahomes constantly.

He was a Pro Bowler in 2021 and has had at least four sacks per season with the exception of his rookie year. He had eight in 2024 and had his best playoff run this year with 10 combined tackles in four matches. Bringing him instantly upgrades New England's defense and he can be paired with Keion White. Mike Vrabel is also the kind of coach who likes hard-hitting players and Josh Sweat definitely fits the profile.

#1 - Tee Higgins, WR

What the Patriots need more than anything is a marquee wide receiver for Drake Maye to throw to. There is nobody better than Tee Higgins in the 2025 free agency. He has been a trusted weapon for the Bengals and hit a rich vein of form last year. It is not for nothing that Joe Burrow is asking Cincinnati to bring him back.

Expand Tweet

He finished with 911 yards in just 12 games and recorded 10 touchdowns. The latter is the best of his career. Adding him will immediately make New England's offense more explosive and change the feeling around the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.