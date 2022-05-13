New England Patriots Schedule 2022: Opponents and win-loss predictions

One of the NFL's biggest surprises in 2021 was the New England Patriots becoming a force in the AFC East, when, just a year earlier, they had struggled following Tom Brady's departure from the franchise.

Mac Jones, the No. 15 overall pick for the Patriots in the 2021 NFL Draft, shone brighter than any of the four QBs selected ahead of him, including the No. 1 overall pick, Trevor Lawrence.

While his TD:INT ratio wasn't anything that screamed "elite" (22:13), it is important to remember that Jones was essentially playing with the sliders up at Alabama. With DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, and Najee Harris (all first-round picks) at his disposal in Tuscaloosa, Jones had it as easy as it can be in the SEC. That his success translated under Bill Belichick so quickly was a pleasant surprise in Foxborough, but will it be sustained in Year 2 with the Bills being the odds-on favorite to win the Super Bowl next February and the young Dolphins and Jets looking to make leaps themselves?

New England Patriots schedule prediction

Here is a breakdown of the Patriots’ 2022 schedule, including analysis for all 17 games:

Week 1: at Miami Dolphins

Prediction: L

The Patriots secondary will get a stiff test Week 1 as they face a Dolphins 1-2 WR punch of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in the former's Miami debut in front of a Hard Rock Stadium crowd. Expect the Fins' hardworking frontline to make it hard for Mac Jones to get off his patented short passes out of the gate in Week 1.

Week 2: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Prediction: L

Starting the season off with a second game on the road, the Patriots will be facing a Steelers defense that will be just as formidable as last season, but could have a veteran under center in Mitch Trubisky, who is far more talented than his reputation would lend and could be a fine Ben Roethlisberger fill-in until Kenny Pickett is ready.

SteelerNation @SteeIerNation



"I don’t like to say he’s Patrick Mahomes or anything, but he plays like him, he likes to be on the run, and when he was in Chicago they tried to keep him in the pocket.”



steelernation.com/steelers-shazi… Former #Steelers LB Ryan Shazier had an interesting comparison for Mitch Trubisky"I don’t like to say he’s Patrick Mahomes or anything, but he plays like him, he likes to be on the run, and when he was in Chicago they tried to keep him in the pocket.” Former #Steelers LB Ryan Shazier had an interesting comparison for Mitch Trubisky "I don’t like to say he’s Patrick Mahomes or anything, but he plays like him, he likes to be on the run, and when he was in Chicago they tried to keep him in the pocket.”steelernation.com/steelers-shazi…

Then again, he may prove to be the answer in the Steel City himself. Either way, the Pats could be looking at an 0-2 hole to kick off the 2022 calendar.

Week 3: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Prediction: W

There will be a bit of urgency by the time the Patriots face the Ravens in their Week 3 home opener. It will be met with a must-win Bill Belichick gameplan against a Baltimore squad that may have already jumped the shark against Lamar Jackson.

Week 4: at Green Bay Packers

Prediction: L

New England will have a really tough hand dealt to them at the start of the season, with two 2022 postseason squads and two teams that barely missed the dance in Miami and Baltimore that are a massive QB campaign away from a playoff run themselves. Green Bay is its most formidable foe in Week 4 for America's Game of the Week on Fox, and will vanquish them in short order at Lambeau Field.

Week 5: vs. Detroit Lions

Prediction: W

After a host of solid opponents to start off the 2022 slate, there's a reprieve for Week 5 when the Lions visit Gillette Stadium. Detroit landed several potential franchise cornerstones in the draft, but Rome wasn't built in a night.

Week 6: at Browns

Prediction: L

Deshaun Watson's presence in The Land should improve the Browns' offense exponentially, and it could have the Patriots starting at a 2-4 start through the season's first six weeks.

Week 7: vs. Chicago Bears

Prediction: W

With the Bears in town on a Monday night, the Patriots will be able to feast on a Bears' offense that lacks weapons for Justin Fields and didn't have the strongest defensive showing a year ago.

Week 8: at New York Jets

Prediction: W

The Jets made earnest strides via the 2022 NFL Draft, but like the Lions, they won't be capable quick enough this coming fall, unable to stare down their biggest rivals and knock them off their first try.

Week 9: vs. Indianapolis Colts

Prediction: W

It'll take some time, but the Patriots will have a winning record heading into the bye week. New England will face a stiff test in Indianapolis, but they will pick up a much-needed victory.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. New York Jets

Prediction: L

By late November, the Jets could have things figured out enough on the offensive end to steal one on the road against a Patriots team feeling lethargic off the bye week.

Week 12: at Minnesota Vikings

Prediction: W

Thanksgiving will be spent at U.S. Bank Stadium for the Patriots, where they visit the Vikings for the nightcap. Minnesota is prone to losing big games, so New England picks up a key late-season win in Minneapolis Thanksgiving evening.

Week 13: vs. Buffalo Bills

Prediction: L

Josh Allen could be leading the Buffalo Bills to big things in 2022. Bills Mafia could have a Super Bowl favorite on their hands, and the Patriots may fall prey to a serious NFL movement on Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime in their second straight Thursday game.

Week 14: at Arizona Cardinals

Prediction: L

There is urgency in Arizona this season with the offseason acquisition of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, Kyler Murray's top target at Oklahoma. By December, DeAndre Hopkins will be back, and the Cardinals could be a deadly draw.

Week 15: at Las Vegas Raiders

Prediction: L

The Raiders are no longer the chokers they used to be, taking a massive step forward in 2021. They'll end up taking what should prove to be a critical Sunday Night Football showdown at New England's expense.

Week 16: vs. Bengals

Prediction: L

Joe Burrows' Bengals may be coasting by the time Christmas Eve rolls around, but they could also be fighting for AFC North supremacy with the Browns, Steelers, and/or Ravens. If its the latter, LSU's Burrow could be putting another beatdown on Alabama's Mac Jones.

Week 17: vs. Miami Dolphins

Prediction: W

After a Week 1 loss to the Dolphins in Miami, the Patriots will get their receipt at the end of the year in a snowy matchup in Foxborough, assuming Mac Jones is used to the harsh northern elements by New Year's Day.

Week 18: at Bills

Prediction: W

By Week 18, the Bills will be resting up their starters and looking ahead to a week off ahead of an AFC Divisional Round matchup. New England will be looking to finish a game below .500, and will close out a malaise of a season with a W.

Patriots' final record: 8-9

