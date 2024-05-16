New England Patriots Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The 2024 NFL season will mark the New England Patriots entering fresh waters post the exit of former head coach Bill Belichick after 20 years. The team secured their quarterback of the future with the No. 3 overall pick in Drake Maye.
The revival project in the post-Brady and post-Belichick era will begin this year under new head coach Jerod Mayo. Here's what the Patriots' schedule looks like going into the 2024 NFL season.
New England Patriots Schedule 2024 and Opponents
The New England Patriots will start their season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 8. They will end the season at home against the Buffalo Bills. Here's the complete schedule.
New England Patriots Home Schedule 2024
The New England Patriots will have eight games at home, Gillette Stadium, in 2024. The Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, and Indianapolis Colts, will visit the Patriots in Foxborough this season.
New England Patriots Away Schedule 2024
The New England Patriots have a total of nine road games this year. Drake Maye and the team will visit the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills, during the course of the season.
New England Patriots 2024 Season Outlook
The 2024 New England Patriots will be the dawn of a new era in Foxborough. The team parted ways with Bill Belichick after a 20-year run. The Patriots named Jerod Mayo as their new head coach and the changes have begun to get the franchise back to winning ways.
After going 4-13 last year, Mac Jones was dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. The Patriots found his replacement and the potential face of the franchise in Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft.
While the New England Patriots had a quiet offseason, they were very active in the draft, bringing help for their quarterback. They used seven out of their eight selections on offensive players.
The Patriots will be competing in a tough AFC East division and the chances to qualify for the playoffs are slim as ever.
The team still needs improvement in various aspects but the rebuild is off to a positive start in Foxborough.