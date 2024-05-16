New England Patriots Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The 2024 NFL season will mark the New England Patriots entering fresh waters post the exit of former head coach Bill Belichick after 20 years. The team secured their quarterback of the future with the No. 3 overall pick in Drake Maye.

The revival project in the post-Brady and post-Belichick era will begin this year under new head coach Jerod Mayo. Here's what the Patriots' schedule looks like going into the 2024 NFL season.

New England Patriots Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The New England Patriots will start their season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 8. They will end the season at home against the Buffalo Bills. Here's the complete schedule.

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channels 1 Sept 8 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS 2 Sept 15 Seattle Seahawks 1:00 PM FOX 3 Sept 19 New York Jets 8:00 PM Amazon Prime 4 Sept 29 San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM FOX 5 Oct 6 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX 6 Oct 13 Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 7 Oct 20 Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM NFL Network 8 Oct 27 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 9 Nov 3 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM FOX 10 Nov 10 Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX 11 Nov 17 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM FOX 12 Nov 24 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 13 Dec 1 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 14 BYE 15 Dec 15 Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS 16 Dec 22 Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS 17 TBD Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD 18 TBD Buffalo Bills TBD TBD

New England Patriots Home Schedule 2024

The New England Patriots will have eight games at home, Gillette Stadium, in 2024. The Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, and Indianapolis Colts, will visit the Patriots in Foxborough this season.

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel 2 Sept 15 Seattle Seahawks 1:00 PM FOX 5 Oct 6 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX 6 Oct 13 Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS 8 Oct 27 New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS 11 Nov 17 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM FOX 13 Dec 1 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS 17 TBD Los Angeles Chargers TBD TBD 18 TBD Buffalo Bills TBD TBD

New England Patriots Away Schedule 2024

The New England Patriots have a total of nine road games this year. Drake Maye and the team will visit the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills, during the course of the season.

Week Date Team Time (ET) Channel 1 Sept 8 Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS 3 Sept 19 New York Jets 8:00 PM Amazon Prime 4 Sept 29 San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM FOX 7 Oct 20 Jacksonville Jaguars 9:30 AM NFL Network 9 Nov 3 Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM FOX 10 Nov 10 Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX 12 Nov 24 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS 15 Dec 15 Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS 16 Dec 22 Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS

New England Patriots 2024 Season Outlook

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp

The 2024 New England Patriots will be the dawn of a new era in Foxborough. The team parted ways with Bill Belichick after a 20-year run. The Patriots named Jerod Mayo as their new head coach and the changes have begun to get the franchise back to winning ways.

After going 4-13 last year, Mac Jones was dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. The Patriots found his replacement and the potential face of the franchise in Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While the New England Patriots had a quiet offseason, they were very active in the draft, bringing help for their quarterback. They used seven out of their eight selections on offensive players.

The Patriots will be competing in a tough AFC East division and the chances to qualify for the playoffs are slim as ever.

The team still needs improvement in various aspects but the rebuild is off to a positive start in Foxborough.