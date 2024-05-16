  • NFL
  • New England Patriots Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

New England Patriots Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

By Santosh Kumar
Modified May 16, 2024 01:06 GMT
NFL: New England Patriots-Drake Maye Press Conference
New England Patriots Schedule 2024: Dates, Time, TV Channel, Opponents and Season Outlook

The 2024 NFL season will mark the New England Patriots entering fresh waters post the exit of former head coach Bill Belichick after 20 years. The team secured their quarterback of the future with the No. 3 overall pick in Drake Maye.

The revival project in the post-Brady and post-Belichick era will begin this year under new head coach Jerod Mayo. Here's what the Patriots' schedule looks like going into the 2024 NFL season.

New England Patriots Schedule 2024 and Opponents

The New England Patriots will start their season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 8. They will end the season at home against the Buffalo Bills. Here's the complete schedule.

WeekDateOpponentTime (ET)TV Channels
1Sept 8Cincinnati Bengals1:00 PMCBS
2Sept 15Seattle Seahawks1:00 PMFOX
3Sept 19New York Jets8:00 PMAmazon Prime
4Sept 29San Francisco 49ers4:05 PMFOX
5Oct 6Miami Dolphins1:00 PMFOX
6Oct 13Houston Texans1:00 PMCBS
7Oct 20Jacksonville Jaguars9:30 AMNFL Network
8Oct 27New York Jets1:00 PMCBS
9Nov 3Tennessee Titans1:00 PMFOX
10Nov 10Chicago Bears1:00 PMFOX
11Nov 17Los Angeles Rams1:00 PMFOX
12Nov 24Miami Dolphins1:00 PMCBS
13Dec 1Indianapolis Colts1:00 PMCBS
14BYE
15Dec 15 Arizona Cardinals4:25 PMCBS
16Dec 22Buffalo Bills1:00 PMCBS
17TBDLos Angeles ChargersTBDTBD
18TBDBuffalo BillsTBDTBD

New England Patriots Home Schedule 2024

The New England Patriots will have eight games at home, Gillette Stadium, in 2024. The Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, and Indianapolis Colts, will visit the Patriots in Foxborough this season.

WeekDateTeamTime (ET)Channel
2Sept 15Seattle Seahawks1:00 PMFOX
5Oct 6Miami Dolphins1:00 PMFOX
6Oct 13Houston Texans1:00 PMCBS
8Oct 27New York Jets1:00 PMCBS
11Nov 17Los Angeles Rams1:00 PMFOX
13Dec 1Indianapolis Colts1:00 PMCBS
17TBDLos Angeles ChargersTBDTBD
18TBDBuffalo BillsTBDTBD

New England Patriots Away Schedule 2024

The New England Patriots have a total of nine road games this year. Drake Maye and the team will visit the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills, during the course of the season.

WeekDateTeamTime (ET)Channel
1Sept 8Cincinnati Bengals1:00 PMCBS
3Sept 19New York Jets8:00 PMAmazon Prime
4Sept 29San Francisco 49ers4:05 PMFOX
7Oct 20Jacksonville Jaguars9:30 AMNFL Network
9Nov 3Tennessee Titans1:00 PMFOX
10Nov 10Chicago Bears1:00 PMFOX
12Nov 24Miami Dolphins1:00 PMCBS
15Dec 15 Arizona Cardinals4:25 PMCBS
16Dec 22Buffalo Bills1:00 PMCBS

New England Patriots 2024 Season Outlook

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp

The 2024 New England Patriots will be the dawn of a new era in Foxborough. The team parted ways with Bill Belichick after a 20-year run. The Patriots named Jerod Mayo as their new head coach and the changes have begun to get the franchise back to winning ways.

After going 4-13 last year, Mac Jones was dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. The Patriots found his replacement and the potential face of the franchise in Drake Maye in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While the New England Patriots had a quiet offseason, they were very active in the draft, bringing help for their quarterback. They used seven out of their eight selections on offensive players.

The Patriots will be competing in a tough AFC East division and the chances to qualify for the playoffs are slim as ever.

The team still needs improvement in various aspects but the rebuild is off to a positive start in Foxborough.

