New England Patriots schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The New England Patriots are a team to watch heading into the 2025 season. The franchise has a new head coach in Mike Vrabel, a new elite wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, a revamped defensive unit, and another campaign of Drake Maye leading the offense.
The Patriots had a terrible 2024 regular season, one that saw them finish with a record of 4-13 and fourth place in the AFC East division. However, this led them to holding the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they selected offensive lineman Will Campbell to protect Maye.
By means of the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, let's take a look at the Patriots 2025 schedule in detail, and analyze a game-by-game projection as well.
New England Patriots 2025 Schedule
Week 1 (September 7): vs. Las Vegas Raiders at home, 1:00 PM ET
Week 2 (September 14): at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM ET
Week 3 (September 21): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at home, 1:00 PM ET
Week 4 (September 28): vs. Carolina Panthers at home, 1:00 PM ET
Week 5 (October 5): at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 PM ET
Week 6 (October 12): at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 PM ET
Week 7 (October 19): at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM ET
Week 8 (October 26): vs. Cleveland Browns at home, 1:00 PM ET
Week 9 (November 2): vs. Atlanta Falcons at home, 1:00 PM ET
Week 10 (November 9): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM ET
Week 11 (November 13): vs. New York Jets at home, 8:15 PM ET
Week 12 (November 23): at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM ET
Week 13 (December 1): vs. New York Giants at home, 8:15 PM ET
Week 14: BYE
Week 15 (December 14): vs. Buffalo Bills at home, 1:00 PM ET
Week 16 (December 21): at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM ET
Week 17 (December 28): at New York Jets, 1:00 PM ET
Week 18 (TBD): vs. Miami Dolphins at home, time TBD
New England Patriots 2025: Game-by-Game Prediction
Week 1: Patriots vs. Raiders
Prediction: 20-18
Week 2: Patriots at Dolphins
Prediction: 21-24
Week 3: Patriots vs. Steelers
Prediction: 23-21
Week 4: Patriots vs. Panthers
Prediction: 17-19
Week 5: Patriots at Bills
Prediction: 34-39
Week 6: Patriots at Saints
Prediction: 18-16
Week 7: Patriots at Titans
Prediction: 38-35
Week 8: Patriots vs. Browns
Prediction: 17-31
Week 9: Patriots vs. Falcons
Prediction: 20-16
Week 10: Patriots at Buccaneers
Prediction: 29-31
Week 11: Patriots vs. Jets
Prediction: 14-15
Week 12: Patriots at Bengals
Prediction: 25-16
Week 13: Patriots vs. Giants
Prediction: 23-31
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Patriots vs. Bills
Prediction: 33-39
Week 16: Patriots at Ravens
Prediction: 28-39
Week 17: Patriots at Jets
Prediction: 30-18
Week 18: Patriots vs. Dolphins
Prediction: 24-32
New England Patriots' predicted 2025 regular-season record
Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor projected that the Patriots would finish the regular season with a record of 7-10 and fourth place in the AFC East division. The Buffalo Bills ended up winning the division with a record of 12-5 in that simulation.
Obviously, the Patriots did not qualify for the postseason with that record.
