New England Patriots schedule 2025: Game-by-game win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The New England Patriots are a team to watch heading into the 2025 season. The franchise has a new head coach in Mike Vrabel, a new elite wide receiver in Stefon Diggs, a revamped defensive unit, and another campaign of Drake Maye leading the offense.

The Patriots had a terrible 2024 regular season, one that saw them finish with a record of 4-13 and fourth place in the AFC East division. However, this led them to holding the No. 4 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they selected offensive lineman Will Campbell to protect Maye.

By means of the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, let's take a look at the Patriots 2025 schedule in detail, and analyze a game-by-game projection as well.

New England Patriots 2025 Schedule

Week 1 (September 7): vs. Las Vegas Raiders at home, 1:00 PM ET

Week 2 (September 14): at Miami Dolphins, 1:00 PM ET

Week 3 (September 21): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers at home, 1:00 PM ET

Week 4 (September 28): vs. Carolina Panthers at home, 1:00 PM ET

Week 5 (October 5): at Buffalo Bills, 8:20 PM ET

Week 6 (October 12): at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 PM ET

Week 7 (October 19): at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM ET

Week 8 (October 26): vs. Cleveland Browns at home, 1:00 PM ET

Week 9 (November 2): vs. Atlanta Falcons at home, 1:00 PM ET

Week 10 (November 9): at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1:00 PM ET

Week 11 (November 13): vs. New York Jets at home, 8:15 PM ET

Week 12 (November 23): at Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 PM ET

Week 13 (December 1): vs. New York Giants at home, 8:15 PM ET

Week 14: BYE

Week 15 (December 14): vs. Buffalo Bills at home, 1:00 PM ET

Week 16 (December 21): at Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM ET

Week 17 (December 28): at New York Jets, 1:00 PM ET

Week 18 (TBD): vs. Miami Dolphins at home, time TBD

New England Patriots 2025: Game-by-Game Prediction

Week 1: Patriots vs. Raiders

Prediction: 20-18

Week 2: Patriots at Dolphins

Prediction: 21-24

Week 3: Patriots vs. Steelers

Prediction: 23-21

Week 4: Patriots vs. Panthers

Prediction: 17-19

Week 5: Patriots at Bills

Prediction: 34-39

Week 6: Patriots at Saints

Prediction: 18-16

Week 7: Patriots at Titans

Prediction: 38-35

Week 8: Patriots vs. Browns

Prediction: 17-31

Week 9: Patriots vs. Falcons

Prediction: 20-16

Week 10: Patriots at Buccaneers

Prediction: 29-31

Week 11: Patriots vs. Jets

Prediction: 14-15

Week 12: Patriots at Bengals

Prediction: 25-16

Week 13: Patriots vs. Giants

Prediction: 23-31

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Patriots vs. Bills

Prediction: 33-39

Week 16: Patriots at Ravens

Prediction: 28-39

Week 17: Patriots at Jets

Prediction: 30-18

Week 18: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Prediction: 24-32

New England Patriots' predicted 2025 regular-season record

Sportskeeda's Playoff Predictor projected that the Patriots would finish the regular season with a record of 7-10 and fourth place in the AFC East division. The Buffalo Bills ended up winning the division with a record of 12-5 in that simulation.

Obviously, the Patriots did not qualify for the postseason with that record.

