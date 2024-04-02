New England Patriots top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2024 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Jerod Mayo

The New England Patriots will have a busy few weeks ahead of them, with the NFL Draft season underway.

The six-time Super Bowl champion team will work out, conduct interviews, invite candidates for a limited number of pre-draft visits and generally aim to obtain as comprehensive an evaluation as possible. The end result of the process is unknown, but until later this month, there will be a lot of comings and goings.

The New England team, coming off a difficult 2023 season, has the third overall pick. The team is reportedly planning to select a new franchise quarterback in the first round of the draft, with Jerod Mayo as coach and Eliot Wolf as general manager. The new administration is updating the prospect grading scheme, according to reports, with Bill Belichick no longer leading the team.

The names of the players the Patriots have invited for their top-30 visit before the draft are given below:

Patriots' top 30 visits list for 2024 NFL Draft prospects

The New England Patriots will have a sizable player pool to choose from, as they are projected to choose third in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Prospects that the Patriots are reportedly speaking with and learning more about before the draft are listed below.

1) Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine - Missouri

2) Offensive lineman Joe Alt - Notre Dame

3) Quarterback Jayden Daniels - LSU

4) Offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu - Penn State

5) Quarterback Drake Maye - UNC

6) Quarterback J.J. McCarthy - Michigan

7) Quarterback Joe Milton - Tennessee

8) Wide receiver Malik Nabers - Louisiana State University

9) Quarterback Bo Nix - Oregon

10) Wide receiver Rome Odunze - Washington

11) Offensive lineman Patrick Paul - Houston

12) Safety Mark Perry - TCU

13) Offensive Lineman Kingsley Suamataia - BYU

14) Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. - Louisiana State University

New England Patriots Picks by Round in 2024

The following is the New England Patriots' complete draft order in 2024:

1) First round, 3rd overall

2) Second round, 34th overall

3) Third round, 68th overall

4) Fourth round, 103rd overall

5) Fifth round, 137th overall

6) Sixth round, 180th overall

7) Sixth round, 193rd overall (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

8) Seventh round, 231st overall (from Chicago Bears)