New England Patriots Top 30 visits tracker: Full list of 2025 NFL Draft prospects meeting with Mike Vrabel and Co.

The New England Patriots have been the biggest spenders in this year's offseason. They are loading up on talent for new head coach Mike Vrabel ahead of a make-or-break year for Robert Kraft's team.

Ad

Next for Vrabel's team is the 2025 NFL draft, a great place to add high-caliber talent. Utilizing that upcoming draft would do wonders for the Patriots' rebuild.

With the draft just a few weeks away, the Patriots are inviting players to a "Top 30" visit. Here, we will look at the players set to visit New England in the lead-up to the draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

New England Patriots Top 30 visits tracker

These are Top 30 prospects set to visit the New England Patriots in 2025:

Aireontae Ersery, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota Golden Gophers

Dylan Sampson, Running Back, Tennessee Volunteers

Jacob Parrish, Cornerback, Kansas State Wildcats

Nick Martin, Linebackers, Oklahoma State Cowboys

Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle, LSU Tigers

The Patriots are inviting a handful of prospects to their facility. These prospects play different positions, but the focus seems to be on offense.

Ad

These are the Patriots' picks in this year's draft:

Round 1: No. 4 overall

Round 2: No. 38

Round 3: Nos. 69, 77 (from the Atlanta Falcons)

Round 4: No. 106

Round 5: No. 144

Round 7: Nos. 217 (from the Tennessee Titans), 220, 238 (from the Los Angeles Chargers)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prospect to watch

Will Campbell, Offensive Tackle, LSU Tigers

The New England Patriots seem to have finally found their Tom Brady replacement in Drake Maye. Maye was a Pro Bowler in his rookie season, and showed glimpses of elite play in 2024. Now it's time for the Patriots to build a stellar offensive line around their QB1.

That's where LSU Tigers product Will Campbell comes to mind. Campbell is the highest rated offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL draft class. The LSU standout has the potential to be an All-Pro caliber tackle in the league.

Campbell plays with great vision and has awareness in protection and as a run blocker. He seamlessly anticipates defensive movements and promptly adjusts when need be. The Patriots own the fourth overall pick in this year's draft. There's a great chance that they'll use the pick on Campbell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.