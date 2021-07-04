New England Patriots training camp 2021 dates, schedule, location, tickets & more

The New England Patriots enter the upcoming 2021 NFL season under pressure to perform. Head coach Bill Belichick will be seeking to rediscover past successes starting with a solid training camp and pre-season campaign.

The Pats brought in a lot of new players this offseason, so this year's training camp is key to the squad developing chemistry before the regular season begins.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Patriots' training camp activities.

When does the Pats' training camp begin?

The New England Patriots 2021 training camp begins on Tuesday, July 27. For the first time in league history, NFL teams will have a unified start to their training camps.

For the first time, the NFL will have a unified start to training camp, with 29 teams set to report Tuesday, July 27 -- 47 days before the Sunday of Week 1, as allowed by the CBA -- and plans for league-wide practices and fan events Saturday, July 31.



Midsummer Madness, anyone? — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 25, 2021

Where will the New England Patriots training camp be held?

The Patriots will conduct their first training session in front of fans during training camp on Wednesday, July 28 on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium. Exact times will be updated on the Patriots training camp website, and on the Patriots and Gillette Stadium apps once times are confirmed in the days leading into training camp.

The team also confirmed open practices on Thursday, July 29, Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31. The Pats will also host an in-stadium practice on Tuesday, August 10 for the general public.

How much does it cost for a ticket to attend Patriots' training camp?

Tickets to the New England Patriots' open practice are free.

Fans who plan to attend practices are encouraged to check the official website for the latest updates. Fans can also call the Patriots training camp hotline for updates by dialing (508) 549-0001.

Due to NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols, Patriots players will not be allowed to sign autographs or pose for photos with fans at training camp this year. Training camp will be conducted in compliance with all state and local regulations and the NFL/NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. While face coverings are optional, unvaccinated guests are encouraged to wear them while attending practice sessions.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar