New England Patriots undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

The New England Patriots made some important additions to their roster at the 2025 NFL draft. Mike Vrabel's team made 11 selections across three days and also added some top undrafted free agents after the event.
The Patriots have signed 17 undrafted free agents heading into their rookie mini-camp.
Full list of New England Patriots' undrafted free agent signings
Here's the full list of the New England Patriots' undrafted free agent signings:
- Memphis WR, DeMeer Blankumsee
- Florida State LB, Cam Riley
- Boston College IOL, Jack Conley
- UC Davis RB, Lan Larison
- Cincinnati S, Josh Minkins
- Eastern Washington WR, Efton Chism III
- Louisiana QB, Ben Wooldridge
- Northern Illinois FB, Brock Lampe
- Marrimack OL, Cole Birdow
- SMU CB, Brandon Crossley
- Alabama TE, CJ Dippre
- South Alabama WR, Jeremiah Webb
- Ohio State TE, Gee Scott Jr.
- Wake Forest DL, Bryce Ganious
- Virginia Tech DL, Wilfried Pene
- Cal Poly EDGE, Elijah Ponder
- Texas State S, Jordan Polk
According to FOX, New England signed DeeMeer Blankumsee as a free agent after the draft. The wideout started his college career at Toledo in 2021 and transferred to Memphis in 2023. In his final season with the Tigers, Blankumsee posted 677 yards and six touchdowns on 45 receptions.
New England also signed quarterback Ben Wooldridge as a UDFA. The former Louisiana star could serve as the third-choice QB for the Patriots, behind Drake Maye and Joshu Dobbs. In his final year with the Ragin' Cajuns, Wooldridge recorded 2,453 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for five touchdowns across 11 games.
Here is the list of the 11 picks the Patriots made this year:
- First Round, 4th Overall: OT, Will Campbell (LSU)
- Second Round, 38th Overall: RB, TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)
- Third Round, 69th Overall: WR, Kyle Williams (Washington State)
- Third Round, 95th Overall: C, Jared Wilson (Georgia)
- Fourth Round, 106th Overall: S, Craig Woodson (California)
- Fourth Round, 137th Overall: DT, Joshua Farmer (Florida State)
- Fifth Round, 146th Overall: Edge, Bradyn Swinson (LSU)
- Sixth Round, 182nd Overall: K, Andres Borregales (Miami)
- Seventh Round, 220th Overall: OT, Marcus Bryant (Missouri)
- Seventh Round, 251st Overall: LS, Julian Ashby (Vanderbilt)
- Seventh Round, 257th Overall: DB, Kobee Minor (Memphis)
