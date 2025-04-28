New England Patriots undrafted free agents signings tracker after 2025 NFL draft

The New England Patriots made some important additions to their roster at the 2025 NFL draft. Mike Vrabel's team made 11 selections across three days and also added some top undrafted free agents after the event.

The Patriots have signed 17 undrafted free agents heading into their rookie mini-camp.

Full list of New England Patriots' undrafted free agent signings

Former Memphis WR DeMeer Blankumsee - Source: Imagn

Here's the full list of the New England Patriots' undrafted free agent signings:

Memphis WR, DeMeer Blankumsee

Florida State LB, Cam Riley

Boston College IOL, Jack Conley

UC Davis RB, Lan Larison

Cincinnati S, Josh Minkins

Eastern Washington WR, Efton Chism III

Louisiana QB, Ben Wooldridge

Northern Illinois FB, Brock Lampe

Marrimack OL, Cole Birdow

SMU CB, Brandon Crossley

Alabama TE, CJ Dippre

South Alabama WR, Jeremiah Webb

Ohio State TE, Gee Scott Jr.

Wake Forest DL, Bryce Ganious

Virginia Tech DL, Wilfried Pene

Cal Poly EDGE, Elijah Ponder

Texas State S, Jordan Polk

According to FOX, New England signed DeeMeer Blankumsee as a free agent after the draft. The wideout started his college career at Toledo in 2021 and transferred to Memphis in 2023. In his final season with the Tigers, Blankumsee posted 677 yards and six touchdowns on 45 receptions.

New England also signed quarterback Ben Wooldridge as a UDFA. The former Louisiana star could serve as the third-choice QB for the Patriots, behind Drake Maye and Joshu Dobbs. In his final year with the Ragin' Cajuns, Wooldridge recorded 2,453 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for five touchdowns across 11 games.

Here is the list of the 11 picks the Patriots made this year:

First Round, 4th Overall: OT, Will Campbell (LSU)

Second Round, 38th Overall: RB, TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State)

Third Round, 69th Overall: WR, Kyle Williams (Washington State)

Third Round, 95th Overall: C, Jared Wilson (Georgia)

Fourth Round, 106th Overall: S, Craig Woodson (California)

Fourth Round, 137th Overall: DT, Joshua Farmer (Florida State)

Fifth Round, 146th Overall: Edge, Bradyn Swinson (LSU)

Sixth Round, 182nd Overall: K, Andres Borregales (Miami)

Seventh Round, 220th Overall: OT, Marcus Bryant (Missouri)

Seventh Round, 251st Overall: LS, Julian Ashby (Vanderbilt)

Seventh Round, 257th Overall: DB, Kobee Minor (Memphis)

