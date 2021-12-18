New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 15

The New England Patriots will head to Lucas Oil Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night.

The Patriots will be looking to make it eight wins in a row, reclaim the top spot in the AFC standings, and join the Chiefs as the only other AFC team with ten wins.

The Colts' recent surge in form has seen them climb into the playoff spots and they now sit a couple of wins behind the Tennessee Titans in the race for the division title. While an AFC South title might be a hill too steep to climb, they can still solidify their playoff future with a win on Saturday night.

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Patriots and Colts ahead of this key matchup:

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts injury report

New England Patriots injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Yodny Cajuste OL Illness Out Damien Harris RB Hamstring Out Ronnie Perkins LB Ankle Out David Andrews C Shoulder Questionable Christian Barmore DT Knee Questionable Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Ribs Questionable Brandon Bolden RB Knee Questionable Trent Brown OL Calf Questionable Nick Folk K Left Knee Questionable Adrian Phillips DB Knee Questionable

The Patriots' extensive injury report confirmed three absentees for the game against the Colts.

Offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (illness), running back Damien Harris (hamstring) and linebacker Ronnie Perkins (ankle) will all miss the trip to Indy.

The Patriots also listed seven other players as questionable for the game on Saturday: center David Andrew (shoulder), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), offensive lineman Trent Brown (calf), kicker Nick Folk (left knee) and defensive back Adrian Phillips (knee).

All seven players were limited participants in practice throughout the week and are expected to play on Saturday.

Indianapolis Colts injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Antwaun Woods DT Calf Out Ryan Kelly C Knee/Illness/Not Injury Related Questionable Grover Stewart DT Illness Questionable

The Colts are relatively healthy and have just three players on their injury report.

Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods is out with a calf injury. Center Ryan Kelly has a knee issue and did not participate in practice on Friday due to a personal matter. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart is battling an illness but is likely to be available on Saturday.

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts starting lineup

New England Patriots

QB - Mac Jones | RB - Rhamondre Stevenson | WR - Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne | TE - Hunter Henry | OL - Isaiah Wynn, Trent Brown, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Ted Karras

DL - Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Chase Winovich | LB - Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy | CB - J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills | S - Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K - Nick Folk | P - Jake Bailey

Indianapolis Colts

QB - Carson Wentz | RB - Jonathan Taylor | WR - Michael Pittman Jr., T.Y. Hilton, Zach Pascal | TE - Jack Doyle | OL - Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Mark Glowinski, Braden Smith

DL - Kwity Paye, DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Al-Quadin Muhammad | LB - Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Matthew Adams | CB - Rock Ya-Sin, Xavier Rhodes | S - Khari Willis, Andrew Sendejo | K - Michael Badgley | P - Rigoberto Sanchez

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar