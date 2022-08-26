New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions, August 26, 2022 | 2022 NFL Preseason 

The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders are matching up for their final game of the preseason. The Raiders come into this one with a 3 - 0 record after winning their first two preseason games and the Hall of Fame game.

With the shortened preseason schedule this year, it's unclear how teams will play their third game. Traditionally, the third game is the dress rehearsal for Week 1, but coaches will probably play it differently, being the last game.

The Patriots are trying to win the AFC East for the first time since losing Tom Brady. While Mac Jones will have a hard time living up to Brady's NFL success, one Super Bowl will be well accepted.

The Raiders shocked the NFL last year with their playoff berth. While there were high expectations for them at the start of last season, things quickly fell apart with the demise of Jon Gruden. Nonetheless, Rich Bisaccia rallied the troops and led the Raiders to a Wild Card game.

However, none of that matters now. Josh McDaniels is the new sheriff in town, spearheading the task of taking the Raiders to their first AFC title since 2002.

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders Match Details

Fixture: New England Patriots @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date & Time: Saturday, August 26, 8:15 PM EDT

Venue: Aligent Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under Patriots +1 (-110) -110 Over 37.5 (-110) Raiders -1 (-110) -110 Under 37.5 (-100)

Patriots vs. Raiders Best Picks

The Patriots are ready for meaningful games.

Both teams are averaging over 20 points a game this preseason as the overs came back down to earth in the second week of the preseason. Both teams walloped the under last week, and bettors should expect the same today.

Under 37.5 Points (-110)

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders Prediction

Games are hard to predict when there is no telling who will be playing. Given that the first-stringers will not be seeing much playing time, the Patriots lose the edge they would otherwise have.

However, given the way Bill Belichick coaches, every person on the team works just as hard as the next, so bettors should always take his reserves over anyone else's.

New England (-110)

