New England Patriots vs New York Giants NFL Odds, Picks, TV Channel, and Live Stream - August 29, 2021 | Preseason 2021

The NFL preseason draws to a close when the New England Patriots take on the New York Giants on Sunday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

New England is undefeated so far this campaign and will be seeking to keep this momentum going against their old rivals the Giants.

The ongoing quarterback battle for the Pats starting job should make for an interesting game for all NFL fans to watch.

Let's see what the sports oddsmakers are predicting for the Week 3 clash.

New Englad Patriots vs New York Giants | NFL Preseason Week 3

How to watch, live streams, TV channel & more

Start time: 6 PM ET, August 29.

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

TV Channel: NFL Network, WBZ (New England), WNBC (New York).

Live stream options: NFL Game Pass.

QBs, Cajuste, Jennings & Taylor.@MikeDussault19’s top players to watch this Sunday: https://t.co/3OMCvyTwMt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 27, 2021

Patriots vs Giants | Current NFL odds, spreads, betting lines and prediction

Spread: -3.5 Patriots.

Money line: Patriots -190, Giants +155.

Total: 33.5 (Over -110, Under -110).

The New England Patriots are slight favorites to win, they have not lost a game so far in the preseason. Mac Jones and Cam Newton fighting it out for the QB1 position should help them come away with the win.

Gearin' up for preseason finale pic.twitter.com/e0POtALPre — New York Giants (@Giants) August 27, 2021

Patriots vs Giants series history

The New England Patriots and New York Giants have met each other 13 times (including 2 postseason games), with the New England Patriots winning 7 games and the New York Giants winning 6 games.

Here are the last five meetings between the two teams during the regular season:

Patriots 35-14 Giants | 2019.

| 2019. Patriots 27-26 Giants | 2015.

| 2015. Patriots 17-21 Giants | 2012.

| 2012. Patriots 20-24 Giants | 2011.

| 2011. Patriots 38-35 Giants | 2007.

The Patriots have beaten the Giants in three of their last five meetings. In 2019, the Pats defeated the Giants 35-14, with Tom Brady rushing for two touchdowns at Foxborough.

New England Patriots 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | vs Washignton (W 22-13) | August 12.

Week 2 | vs s (W 35-0) | August 19.

Week 3 | @ New York Giants | August 29.

New York Giants 2021 preseason schedule:

Week 1 | vs. Jets (W 12-7) | August 14.

Week 2 | vs Browns (L 17-13) | August 22.

Week 3 | vs New England Patriots | August 29.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar