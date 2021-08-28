New England Patriots vs New York Giants Prediction & Preview - August 29, 2021 | NFL preseason 2021

Week 3 of the NFL preseason gives fans a Super Bowl rematch when the New England Patriots travel to the Meadowlands to face the New York Giants.

The teams have played against each other in two Super Bowls this century, but Tom Brady and Eli Manning are long gone. New England enter the clash undefeated, while the Giants have lost both their two preseason games in 2021.

On that note, here's a closer look at how the teams could line up for Sunday afternoon's game in New Jersey.

Game Details

Fixture - New England Patriots vs New York Giants | 2021 NFL preseason.

Date & Time - Sunday, August 29, 6 PM ET.

Venue - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ.

New England Patriots Preview

New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles

This is the final game for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to assess quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones.

Both QBs have impressed during the preseason, and should get one more chance to prove they deserve the starting role in 2021. Belichick has not announced who will start the matchup, and it's not guaranteed the veteran Newton will play at all.

Key Player - Mac Jones

If the former Alabama star QB is going to force Belichick's hand to start him in Week 1, he is going to need an outstanding performance against the Giants.

Jones has played well, but he is yet to score a touchdown this preseason. The Pats first-round pick could change the Patriots coaching staff's plans with a multi-touchdown outing on Sunday afternoon, though.

QBs, Cajuste, Jennings & Taylor.@MikeDussault19’s top players to watch this Sunday: https://t.co/3OMCvyTwMt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 27, 2021

New York Giants Preview

New York Giants vs Cleveland Browns

The New York Giants are set to finally unleash their starters who sat out the preseason, on Sunday afternoon. Giants head coach Joe Judge told the media this week that his starters will play a 'minimum' of one half against the Patriots.

Star running back Saquon Barkley, who is still recovering from a serious knee injury, will not play, nor will veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph, though.

Key Player - Daniel Jones

Third-year Giants QB Daniel Jones has a lot of pressure on him to perform in 2021. He will get his first opportunity Sunday afternoon in front of his home fans to show that he is a quality starting quarterback.

Let’s get it poppin’ 😈 pic.twitter.com/6CFwvekGj3 — New York Giants (@Giants) August 28, 2021

Patriots vs Giants Prediction

The New York Giants have yet to win a game this NFL preseason, and face a tough test against the Patriots' on Sunday afternoon at the MetLife Stadium.

With Cam Newton and Mac Jones still trying to win the starting quarterback job, New England should have enough offensive firepower to remain undefeated in the NFL 2021 preseason.

New England to win an entertaining game 24-17.

Where to watch Patriots at Giants?

The New England Patriots vs New York Giants preseason game will be shown in Boston on WBZ and in New York on WNBC. International audiences can watch the game live via NFL Game Pass.

Edited by Bhargav