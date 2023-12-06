New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers injury report for Week 14 TNF: Latest on Kenny Pickett, Rhamondre Stevenson and more

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to open Week 14 with a crunch Thursday Night Football game. Both teams have contrasting seasons, and their coaches need a win for entirely different reasons.

The Patriots' legendary head coach, Bill Belichick, is having arguably the worst season of his coaching career. He will be desperate for a positive result against the Steelers. The Patriots are 2-10 coming into Week 14 and have the second-worst record in the National Football League.

On the other hand, Mike Tomlin has led his franchise to the brink of yet another winning season. To make matters even better, the Steelers' 7-5 record puts them in prime position to make the postseason as a wildcard team. Tomlin's trademark stingy defense has proved phenomenal this season, and no team wants to face the Steelers when they're in the mood. The Patriots will have their work cut out in Week 14.

Week 14 Thursday Night Football: Patriots vs. Steelers injury report

Ahead of the Thursday Night Football game between the Patriots and Steelers, both teams have a handful of injuries to worry about. It's only natural, as we are rapidly approaching the end of the 2023 regular season.

New England Patriots injury report

According to the New England Patriots website, the Pats have nine players on the injury report. Two players did not participate in Tuesday's practice session: wide receiver Demario Douglas due to a concussion and running back Rhamondre Stevenson, an ankle injury.

Furthermore, Christian Barmore, Chris Board, Kayshon Boutte, Trent Brown, DeVante Parker, Riley Reiff and JuJu Smith-Schuster were limited participants due to numerous injury concerns.

Pittsburgh Steelers injury report

As for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they, too, are dealing with a bevy of injuries ahead of their crunch matchup with rivals, the New England Patriots. According to the Steelers' website, franchise quarterback Kenny Pickett did not practice on Tuesday due to an ankle injury. It's unlikely that Pickett will play against the Patriots, as the Steelers would still fancy their chances without their franchise QB. Hence, there is no wisdom in rushing him back to action. Running back Najee Harris and safety James Pierre also didn't participate in training due to injuries.

Aside from the above-listed players, the likes of Keeanu Benton, Mason Cole, Elandon Roberts, Cam Heyward and Isaac Seumalo were limited participants in training.

How to watch New England Patriots vs. Pittsburgh Steelers live

Both franchises have been rivals for decades, and their matchups are always fiery. Ahead of Thursday Night's game, the Pittsburgh Steelers are significant favorites, but it won't be wise to write off a Bill Belichick-coached franchise.

Here are the details of the game:

Date: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Live stream: Amazon Prime Video

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A